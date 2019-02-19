The brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming action-thriller Kiss Kiss has dropped in. This hard hitting drama will explode across theater screens March 5th via Cleopatra Entertainment. And it looks killer in every sense of the word.

The film, written and directed by Dallas King, and it stars Natascha Hopkins, Robert Wagner, Nathalia Castellon, Tamra Dae, Janey B, Kyle Rae, and Kiersten Hall. Cleopatra Entertainment Acquired North American Rights to Kiss Kiss earlier this year.

Tamra Dae and Kylie Rae are two social media icons making one of their first big screen appearances in Kiss Kiss. The movie premieres on Tuesday, March 5th at the Laemmle Fine Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

After a glorious night at the strip club, the film follows dancers, Kiss (Hopkins), and her best friends Treasure (Dae) and Kurious (B) as they are led by newcomer Tia (Castellon) to an exclusive wine tasting. A beautiful day turns tragic when they wake up having been seduced by their captor and special forces veteran, Gibson (Wagner), as he orchestrates a fight night that has each girl to battle against Fortune (Rae) and Dream (Hall) to prove that he's found the perfect serum to enhance a human's fighting abilities in combat.

Round by round we witness our band of heroines face each other to the last breath as they work to free themselves and get the most savage revenge on their captor. Kiss Kiss is an intoxicating blend of blood, sex, and wine infused with mixed martial arts knockouts and friendships that are pushed to their limits.

The deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui, VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by producer Dallas King of Red Rabbit Pictures. Kiss Kiss will also be released on VOD platforms on March 5th, followed by a DVD release on May 14th.

Cleopatra Entertainment is a Los Angeles based multimedia company founded by Cleopatra Records head Brian Perera. Recent films in release include the action-adventure extravaganza China Salesman starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal, the Brit-Pop laced Modren Life is Rubbish, Egypt's official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category Sheikh Jackson, and the critically acclaimed England is Mind, directed by Oscar and BAFTA nominated director Mark Gill. We also have the poster for you to check out below.