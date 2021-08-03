Since Black Widow kicked off the MCU's Phase Four, it seems like the Marvel bandwagon has been constantly churning out teases for more and more of their upcoming movies, many of which would have already been in cinemas if not for the Covid pandemic. Among the biggest and most anticipated is Eternals, with its ensemble case, mystery plot and epic scale, and Kit Harington has been sharing, in the usual, tight-lipped Marvel way, some information about the movie and his Black Knight character. He particularly touched on the previously mentioned narrative that the movie will be doing something that has never been seen before in the MCU.

"I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Kit Harington said. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

The cast of Eternals is the largest in any Marvel origin movie, as unlike many similar stories, this one doesn't introduce just one central characters like say Iron Man or Captain America, even the Guardians of The Galaxy's group doesn't come close to Eternals with its roster including, as well as Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok, and Lia McHugh.

Disney also revealed that unlike the likes of Black Widow,Eternals will be a theatrical only release, seeing the order of things restored following the simultaneous releases of many post-pandemic movies. While there are still some doubts over how future spikes in Covid will impact releases around September and October, it looks like Disney are banking on everything being ok in November for Eternals to hold its own on the big screen without the backup of Disney+'s Premier Access.

While there is still nothing much being given away about Eternals, there is a huge expectation on the movie to provide some sense of direction for Phase Four of the MCU, coming on the back of Shang-Chi and the events of Loki. The first trailer broke records with its viewing numbers, and despite being intentionally vague, it has built up the hype for the movie that will only continue now we have had Black Widow and multiple Disney+ spin off series' expanding the universe. With so many possibilities now opened up thanks to the multiverse, we can only wait and see how that impacts Eternals when it arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.