'You know nothing, Jon Snow.' At least that is what former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Harington says that "nothing is certain" about his character's future in the blockbuster cinematic universe. At least one thing is certain, however. Harington will make his Marvel movie debut in Marvel's Eternals when the movie debuts on November 5th.

Harington plays Dane Whitman, who in the movie is a simple human and the romantic partner for superpowered and immortal Sersi, played by Gemma Chan. Whitman's comic book counterpart wields the Ebony Blade of medieval legend to become the Black Knight, but in Eternals, Whitman is neither knight, nor in possession of said cursed blade which is known to drive the bearer insane.

The Black Knight made his debut in the comics in The Avengers #47 in 1967 and, although he is a lesser-known hero, has a long and bloody history as a part of the Avengers.

Harington said of his character in Eternals in an interview with Variety, "If I'm totally honest, I hadn't heard of the character. I had to sort of read up on him and try not to fall down too many black holes on the internet and just see what the basics were. But the essence of the character and his powers seem to me very interesting. God knows where it's gonna go. So I don't know, I can't predict whether, where, if anywhere, they'll take the character. But the basics of him having something that seems to be cursed, I thought, had a lot of meat to get into."

Eternals may or may not leave off with a hint at Dane's future in the MCU, but Harington notes "nothing is certain" because of the nature of the business.

Harington stated, "That's the first thing you learn in this industry. There is no certainty. To go in with any kind of feeling that something's certain is setting yourself up for failure. I genuinely do go by the rule that this is the project, this is what I'm doing. I take it with the information that there's a path and a future that could happen."

Harington is very familiar with uncertainty from his time on Game of Thrones, of course. The end of season 5 left off with his character, Jon Snow, having been stabbed and left for dead by his own men of the Night's Watch. So much uncertainty fell around the character of Jon Snow after that point, both for the fans and for Harington himself.

Although there is uncertainty about what the future holds for Harington's character in the MCU, the fact that Whitman is Sersi's love interest in Eternals is a treat for fans of the Avengers comics from the 90s, where the couple was a staple of the comics. Producer Nate More notes that the seeds have been planted for more, but we will have to wait and see where those seeds go.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington, Marvel's Eternals opens only in movie theaters on November 5. This comes to us from Variety.