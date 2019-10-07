Netflix has a new animated holiday classic coming our way this November. Meet Jesper, the world's worst mailman, as he sets sail for the Arctic Circle only to come face-to-face with a Christmas legend in Klaus. Today, we have a first look at this comedy adventure, which features a voice cast lead by Jason Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons. The trailer was unveiled by the streaming giant alongside the first poster.

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy's worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys.

These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

Klaus is coming to Netflix on November 15, 2019. Netflix made the movie in conjunction with SPA Studios and Artesmedia Cine. Alfonso G. Aguilar is responsible for the music, with Szymon Biernacki and Marcin Jakubowski serving as the production designers.

Jinko Gotoh, p.g.a Marisa Román, p.g.a and Sergio Pablos, p.g.a, Matthew Teevan, Mercedes Gamero, Mikel Lejarza and Gustavo Ferrada produced the movie. Director Sergio Pablos is working from an original story he concocted on his own, later collaborating with Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney on the screenplay.

Netflix streaming youtube released the trailer alongside the first official poster, which you can check out below. Netflix has found great success with its Holiday fare, last year delivering the blockbuster hit Christmas Chronicles which features Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. There is already a sequel in the works for next Christmas. There will be plenty of exciting holiday themed releases in the months to come leading into the Holidays. Klaus is also part of Netflix's new animation line-up.