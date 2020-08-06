Michael Knight is gearing up to make his big screen debut. It has been revealed that James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) is set to produce a Knight Rider Movie. The project is being put together through Wan's Atomic Monster production company, in partnership with Spyglass Media Group. The idea is to bring the classic 80s series starring David Hasselhoff back to life with a present-day reboot.

According to a new report, Knight Rider will be written by TJ Fixman, who is known best for his work as a video game writer. James Wan will produce and develop the project alongside Michael Clear. Judson Scott is on board as an executive producer. There is no word yet on who may end up in the director's chair, nor have any casting decisions been revealed. So it's not out of the question for David Hasselhoff to return in some capacity. It is stressed that the movie will be set in the modern-day, but it will keep the "anti-establishment" tone from the original series in place. Hasselhoff did say last year that "Knight Rider will ride again!" He was right, it turns out. Hasselhoff had previously been discussing a possible movie with James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

While plot details are being kept under wraps the original series centered on a man named Michael Knight. After getting shot in the face, he decides to dedicate his life to fighting for justice. A self-made billionaire by the name of Wilton Knight hires him to lead his Knight Foundation's public justice organization. This includes developing KITT, aka Knight Industries Two Thousand. This superpowered, intelligent Pontiac Trans-Am is capable of driving 300 miles per hour, in addition to being bulletproof, fireproof, and capable of talking. William Daniels voiced the car, which aids Michael in fighting various injustices in the world.

Knight Rider originally aired on NBC from 1982 to 1986, producing 90 episodes. It spawned several spin-offs, including Code of Vengeance and Team Knight Rider. A short-lived reboot aired for a single season between 2008 and 2009, with Justin Bruening in the lead role. Several TV movies, including 1991's Knight Rider 2000, 1994's Knight Rider 2010 and one for the reboot which aired in 2008 have been produced over the years.

TJ Fixman is known in the video game world for his work on Ratchet and Clank and Resistance: Fall of Man. Fixman has also sold several scripts that have yet to be produced, including One Night On the Hudson and Men Who Kill, which has Michael B. Jordan attached to star, with Greg Berlanti on board to produce.

James Wan is known best for directing movies like Aquaman, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, as well as The Conjuring and Furious 7. As a producer, Wan is behind The Conjuring universe, which has been hugely successful, as well as the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot. Wan's next directorial effort Malignant is expected to arrive sometime next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.