Director Rian Johnson's seminal whodunnit Knives Out received such an overwhelmingly positive response that a sequel was surely inevitable. Though details are still yet to be uncovered, we do know that Knives Out 2 will once again follow Daniel Craig's investigator, Benoit Blanc, as he takes on a mysterious case much like the first movie. Since the sequel's announcement, it has been speculated that the movie would act as a "Young Indiana Jones" type vehicle, delving into Blanc's backstory and giving us some idea of where he came from, and how he got to where he is.

However, Rian Johnson himself has now stated that Knives Out 2 will not "dig too deeply" into Benoit Blanc's past, comparing Blanc to Agatha Christie's iconic detective Hercule Poirot, who of course appeared in numerous stories and solved individual crimes all over the world, with audiences never learning too much about his history.

"This'll be another Poirot novel. This'll be just like what Agatha Christie did. It's disconnected from Knives Out. It's just another case."

This is a great way to go, with traditional, unique whodunnit's something of a rarity in modern movies. Keeping Benoit Blanc an enigma, though it is still possible we'll find out a little more about him, is very much in keeping with Johnson's desire to create an 'Agatha Christie' style series all his own.

For those unaware, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired during the early 1990s, and showed the beloved fedora-wearing archaeologist and the adventures he had during his younger years. Some fans had suggested that this could be the direction taken with Knives Out 2, giving us something of a prequel to the first movie, but by the sounds of it, Rian Johnson is not interested in going in this direction.

Johnson also mentioned that he deliberately avoided revealing too much information about Benoit Blanc. While he admits that getting "little tantalizing details" are fun, he also acknowledged that there's a "tendency to mistake backstory for character," and with such a hugely interesting ensemble it made little sense to dwell too much on the investigator's past.

Johnson was also asked how far along into writing the script he is, and it sounds very much like a work in progress.

"Not far enough, is the perpetual answer. I'm in the middle of it right now. Just kind of ... I don't know ... working on it."

Though the sequel may well give us a few more tidbits about the enigmatic detective, Johnson's previous words strongly suggest he is not really interested in that side of the story, but more so in giving audiences a brand new investigation.

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel. Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

