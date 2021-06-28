It's finally happening. Knives Out 2, the sequel to the unexpected 2019 hit, has officially kicked off shooting in Greece, with director Rian Johnson tweeting the news and the first images of Daniel Craig and Katherine Hahn on set appearing online. The movie sees the return of Craig's investigator Benoit Blanc investigating a new murder mystery out in the European sun in the first of two greenlit sequels which form part of the director's recent deal with Netflix.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Back in 2020, Rian Johnson said during a chat with Interview Magazine, "I'm actually writing another Knives Out. It's been such a mindf--k, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page. It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

Rian Johnson isn't wrong in that fact, as just like the first movie it does have a totally new cast and what a cast it is. Joining Craig's detective this time is Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. As well as Johnson's tweet, a number of images have already appeared online of the cast filming on a Greek dock, including pictures of Craig and Katherine Hahn, who comes fresh off her success in WandaVision.

Knives Out was both a critical and commercial success on its release two years ago, grossing over $300 million on the back of its $40 million budget and picking up three Oscar nominations in the process. With a stunning ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer, the movie led to Netflix paying a reported $400 million for two sequels. Some commitment on the belief that the second movie will be as well received as the first.

As you would imaging based on the "whodunit?" scenario there is virtually nothing being released about the plot of the new mystery for Craig's Blanc, and it is unlikely we are going to see much in the way off official images and videos before a trailer sometime early next year. With another star-studded cast on board, and a likelihood that they won't all make it out alive, we could be about to see Daniel Craig in this role for some time to come. As was said in a recent interview, it worked for Hercule Poirot to come back time and time again, so if the audience take to Craig's Blanc in the same way, who knows how many new mysteries we could see him sent to solve. The sequel doesn't yet have a release date, but it will be sometime towards the middle of 2022 at the earliest.