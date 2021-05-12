The Knives Out 2 cast continues to grow. Janelle Monae is the latest cast member to join the sequel after Dave Bautista and Edward Norton were announced earlier this week. The trend seems to imply that one cast member will be announced every day until the cast is fully revealed. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the unique Southern detective from the first Knives Out, is also confirmed to reprise his role, and writer/director Rian Johnson will also return. Although plot details have been kept secret, the sequel is expected to follow in the footsteps as the original movie and present an original murder mystery with a memorable and fresh cast of characters.

Monae's originally started her career as a singer/songwriter before transitioning more into acting. Although Janelle Monae still composes music, she is becoming more recognized for her brilliant acting, including some major leading roles. Her first film was Rio 2, in which she provided her voice for the character Dr. Monae (named after her, of course). She then broke out in Hidden Figures, which landed her multiple acting awards. Her acting career subsequently took off when she landed roles in big productions like Harriet, Lady and the Tramp, and Antebellum. Her most recent work includes the lead character in the second season of Homecoming on Amazon Prime. Monae's inclusion in the Knives Out 2 sequel shows just how powerful and diverse her artistry has become. It will be interesting to see what kind of character she will portray.

To say Knives Out, which was released in 2019, was a critical and financial triumph would be an understatement. With a relatively modest budget, Knives Out earned over $311 million at the global box office while simultaneously resonating with fans and critics alike. With huge stars like Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, and the late Christopher Plummer, Knives Out proved the whodunnit genre is far from stale. After The Last Jedi, which was extremely divisive among Star Wars fans, Rian Johnson was able to follow up his blockbuster with a unique and entertaining murder mystery that united audiences.

Knives Out 2 will be the first of two sequels ordered by Netflix. The streaming platform recently bought the rights for the films in an unprecedented and massive $469 million deal. The only conditions of the deal were that Daniel Craig would appear in both films, and his $40 million price tag for both films reflects that. Knives Out 2 is expected to begin filming in Greece soon, so that gives a few clues as to the possible location of the murder mystery. Although filming location does not necessarily mean that the film will take place in Greece, the genre of the film implies that it will. No confirmations on plot details have yet been released.

Knives Out 2 currently stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Dave Bautista, the recently added Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae. It is likely that more casting announcements will be made soon, and we will keep you updated on each one. The film is expected to release on Netflix at some point in 2022 - probably later in the year. This news originates at The Hollywood Reporter.