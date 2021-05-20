Yet another cast member has been added to the Knives Out 2 ensemble. Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Music) has joined the cast for Netflix's highly-anticipated sequel. Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the first movie, is back at the helm, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. Hudson has joined the cast as filming is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

According to multiple reports, Kate Hudson has been cast in an unspecified role in the sequel. At this point, little is known about Knives Out 2 aside from the fact that it will see Benoit Blanc untangling another mystery. It is not expected that many of the characters from the first movie will return as it will be a new story. Other cast members who have signed on include Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Edward Norton (Fight Club).

Kate Hudson has been steadily acting in the business for more than two decades. She broke out in Almost Famous. Some of her other earlier credits include The Skeleton Key, You, Me and Dupree and Bride Wars. She most recently appeared in the series Truth Be Told. Hudson also has Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon in post-production.

Rian Johnson, just as he did with the first Knives Out, wrote the script and will direct. Ram Bergman, his longtime creative partner, is on board to produce. Filming is set to take place in Greece. Johnson and Daniel Craig are also expected to take home massive paychecks, as Netflix is shelling out more than $400 million for not one but two sequels to the 2019 hit whodunnit. It is estimated that both Craig and Johnson will clear $100 million each by the time both movies are in the can.

Knives Out was distributed by Lionsgate. It was a huge hit, taking in $311 million at the global box office against a $40 million budget. While Lionsgate would have undoubtedly liked to keep the franchise in-house, Rian Johnson retained the rights to the now-budding franchise. As such, he was able to work out a deal for the sequels. A quiet bidding war ensued behind the scenes, with Netflix emerging as the winner. They had the deepest pockets. Whether or not they afford Johnson a theatrical release, much like they did with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead recently, remains to be seen.

Rian Johnson, aside from his Oscar-nominated murder mystery, is known for his work on movies such as Looper, Brick and, most notably, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson, at one point, was scheduled to make an original trilogy of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen. Daniel Craig, meanwhile, will be seen next in No Time to Die this fall, which serves as his final go-around as James Bond. Knives Out 2 does not yet have a release date set. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.