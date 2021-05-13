The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to rapidly grow as Kathryn Hahn has been added to the ensemble. Hahn, who recently starred on Marvel's WandaVision, will appear alongside Daniel Craig in the sequel to 2019's hit whodunnit. Rian Johnson is returning to direct the follow-up, which will be made for Netflix this time around, with the streaming service winning the rights in a blockbuster deal earlier this year.

According to a new report, Kathryn Hahn will indeed be a part of Knives Out 2. However, her specific role has not yet been revealed. Plot details, for the time being, are kept tightly under wraps. We do know that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc will once again need to solve a case that likely has multiple suspects, much as he did in the first movie. The cast, thus far, also includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre), Edward Norton (Fight Club, The Incredible Hulk) and Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures, Harriet). Rian Johnson, in addition to his duties in the director's chair, also penned the screenplay. His longtime creative partner Ram Bergman is on board to produce.

This is yet another major role for Kathryn Hahn, who is on a bit of a hot streak right now. Hahn is known for her work in comedies such as Step Brothers and Bad Moms. But WandaVision, which turned out to be a huge hit on Disney+, provided a boost to her profile, as Hahn played the villainous Agatha Harkness. She also appeared alongside Mark Ruffalo in the acclaimed miniseries I Know This Much is True and voiced Doc Ock in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Rian Johnson, who also directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has managed to carve out a massive franchise for himself. Knives Out made $311 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $40 million. The murder mystery flick was also met with near-universal praise, and Johnson was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. It was a home run.

Johnson retained the rights to the franchise and was able to work out a rich deal as a result. Netflix, in the end, had the deepest pockets. The streaming service is paying more than $400 million for not one but two Knives Out sequels. Craig will also return for Knives Out 3 with Johnson behind the camera. Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are both expected to clear $100 million each.

Production is expected to take place this summer in Greece. With that in mind, we should be hearing more in terms of casting in the coming weeks. We also could get an official title reveal as filming gets underway. It is not expected that many cast members from the original will reprise their roles, as the sequel will be telling an entirely different story. Knives Out 2 does not yet have a release date set but with filming kicking off soon, we should expect to see it sometime next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.