Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn voice a married couple on Apple TV+'s Central Park, but have never actually met in person. In the second season of the animated series, the two play Owen and Paige, a husband and wife who are raising their family in Central Park. Owen also serves as the park's manager/keeper. While the two share vocal chemistry, due to the pandemic and the nature of voice work for animation, the two have never directly worked with one another.

This will no longer be the case soon as both were recently cast in Knives Out 2, the sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 hit murder mystery film. Odom Jr. and Hahn will be joining a stacked, but ever-expanding cast that so far includes Kate Hudson, Ed Norton, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista. Daniel Craig will be returning in his role as Benoit Blanc in all his over-the-top southern glory.

Leslie Odom Jr. has seen his stardom rise recently. After landing in the spotlight for his role as Aaron Burr in the original cast of Hamilton, Odom has appeared in many projects. Most recently, Odom received an Oscar nomination for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Odom shares his excitement for the chance to work with Hahn.

"Kathryn and I are going to get to work as human people together, which is nice," Odom said. "We play husband and wife on Central Park, but we'll actually get to play some live-action things together. We only met after having recorded the whole first season. We met on a flight in between season 1 and season 2. We've done some press together on Zoom. I saw her recently at the Billboard Music Awards, but the most shared space we've had together will be on the set of Knives Out 2, strangely enough, even though we play husband and wife."

Hahn is also coming off a huge role as Agatha Harkness in Wandavision where she became a fan favorite. However, the cast doesnt just include Hahn. Odom also mentions he is looking forward to joining the massive cast that Johnson is bringing on for this sequel.

It's a return to work for me with me and Janelle, [and] Kate and I have worked together before. Dave Bautista, I'm a huge fan of," Odom said. "Ed Norton, I'm excited to work with. I'm just a huge fan of that guy's process. He's just turned in some of my favorite performances over the years. He's a real acting savant. And then obviously, Daniel, who's a legend. I'm going to try not to make fool of myself. I'm going to show up and take notes, and learn all I can."

Odom also appeared in Kenneth Branagh's remake of Murder on the Orient Express, so he is no stranger to working with a massive ensemble on a murder mystery film.

"I have grown used to doing my best to be a useful member of a killer ensemble, pardon the pun," Odom said. "I'm maybe getting known for that, and I'm not necessarily the guy, at this point, who wants to take it all on his shoulders."

Knives Out 2 is scheduled for a 2022 release date and will be distributed by Netflix after Johnson signed a massive deal with Netflix for the rights to Knives Out and its sequels. Central Park Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 25th. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.