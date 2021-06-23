It was just announced that Outer Banks standout Madelyn Cline will be joining the cast of Knives Out 2, which begins filming in Greece as the movie is set to be released inn late 2021 or early 2022. We don't have any word on her role or character's name yet. Or if she will be the thrift installment of the film whenever that makes it's Netflix debut.

Madelyn Cline is no stranger to Netflix as she has already appeared on the hit series Stranger Things. At only 23 years old, Cline has won over fans with her current role on Outer Banks ﻿season one, and will be back this summer for season two. Her first big screen role was in the movie The Giant back ﻿in 2019, and she was also in the film Boy Erased in 2018.﻿ Things seem to be going pretty good for Cline as she is also set to be seen in the Blumhouse film Once Upon A Time In Staten Island﻿.

When Knives Out hit the big screen in 2019, nobody knew what to expect, but one thing was for sure...It was loaded with a star studded cast. Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Joseph Gordon James Levitt, Don Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis just to name a few. The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson and originally was going to be filmed in 2005, but several other projects got in the way.

The film was a huge box office hit pulling in $311.4 million with just under a $40 million dollar budget. Needless to say the talks of a sequel were swirling around and Johnson was already working on a script. The question was, "When will it come out?" Enter Netflix.

Much like the first film, Knives Out 2 will also have a loaded cast with names like, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Daniel Craig. With Netflix digging deep in their pockets and handing over $450 million dollars for the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, it's no wonder the cast is growing with 'A' list names (please don't raise our prices again.)

Although the new film does not have an official title yet and the plot details slim to none, we do know that the only connection to the first movie is Daniel Craig's character Detective Benoit Blanc. Other than that it is a completely new mystery story.

﻿With Outer Banks breakout Cline being the latest big name to join the cast, it's clear that Netflix is banking big on this movie as well as the next one. It is also clear that Netflix likes working with Cline and based on her current status with the company, she will most likely be around for a long time.

With Netflix adding major Hollywood stars to their movies, will this see more actors and actresses coming over to the streaming service or other services like Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ and more? It's clear that the movie business has changed over the last few years and that these companies are willing to bet big on big names. What do you think?