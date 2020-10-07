Rising star Ana de Armas wowed audiences in last year's thrilling murder mystery, Knives Out. Now, despite director Rian Johnson stating that no other characters from the first movie will appear in the sequel (apart from Daniel Craig's private detective, Benoit Blanc, of course) de Armas continues to hold out hope that she will be asked to return.

"I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!"

Johnson confirmed earlier this year that Knives Out 2 is indeed happening, but perhaps not quite as expected. Recently, the director even went as far as to say that audiences should not view the movie as Knives Out 2, but instead consider it the continuing adventures of Daniel Craig's world-famous private detective, Benoit Blanc. "I'm actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson said last month. "It's been such a mindf**k, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page. It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

Johnson is clearly looking to separate the second Knives Out from its predecessor almost entirely, and create something more akin to Agatha Christie's Poirot. But, considering de Armas' rapport with the director and star Daniel Craig, it is doubtful that you would hear many complaints should she be brought back into the fold.

In the same interview, de Armas also provided some details regarding the audition process for Knives Out and her initial perception of her character, Marta. Initially described simply as "Latina, caretaker, pretty" de Armas was soon enamored with the role upon reading the script. "My character was a diamond," Ana de Armas said. "When they sent the whole script and I read the whole thing I realized 'oh my gosh I have to do this.'"

"It was a great take on [the immigration debate]," de Armas added. "Johnson is a genius. Sometimes humor... sits better with people and people are more open, it resonates more when [the message] is straightforward. I think in this case, it was a very smart thing to do."

The first Knives Out surprised audiences as a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. The movie features an ensemble cast that the sequel will struggle to top, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

A Knives Out follow-up was greenlit back in February and sees Rian Johnson return as director as well as Daniel Craig returning as the absurdly accented investigator.