Rian Johnson really wants to make Knives Out 2. The director/writer says he would be "thrilled" to get the chance to make another installment starring Daniel Craig. The first installment is still in the top ten at the box office and has made over $265 million globally since opening back in November. In addition, Johnson woke up to messages from Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas this morning congratulating him on his Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Two years ago, Rian Johnson was facing heat for the decisions he made in The Last Jedi. The director still gets angry messages from Star Wars fans, so this makes the Knives Out success even sweeter for Johnson. The director has already hinted at wanting to make Knives Out 2, but it seems like he may begin work on a script real soon since he has "ideas kicking around." He explains.

"There's a lot that has to happen: First and foremost, I have to write a script that's worth a damn, so we'll see. I don't want to jump the gun, but it's something I would love to do. First of all, because I had so much fun working with Daniel, and second, just because of the idea of doing the same thing that Agatha Christie did with Poirot and Miss Marple - just doing a whole different deal with Benoit Blanc as the detective. The possibilities of that seem endless in a way that's really exciting."

Will Knives Out 2 bring out some more awesome sweaters? "I don't know!" Johnson says, laughing. "I think maybe the answer is to go someplace warm. We'll see. I don't think we can top Chris Evans in the cable-knit. You don't try and top that." While that's not a hard no, the sequel very well could step up the sweater game yet again.

As for making Knives Out and delivering a surprise to audiences, it has been all worth it for Rian Johnson, who has received nothing but praise for the movie. Fans of the project were more than a little upset that it didn't get a Oscars 2020 Nomination for Best Picture, but it doesn't seem to bother Johnson at all. He had this to say about crafting the first installment and how he will more than likely approach the second.

"Any time when you're trying to do a mystery, it's a little bit like a [tightrope] wire act. But honestly the main thing I was shooting for was to make something that audiences would have a great time watching. I wanted to make something that I would have a blast watching in the theater, and [I] hoped that would translate to audiences."

Rian Johnson has come a long way since the days of Brick and even Looper. Knives Out was the perfect follow up to working in the Star Wars universe, which he is still planning to go back to. Johnson is still planning a proposed trilogy that will take place outside of the Skywalker Saga, though it will not be the upcoming trilogy that is supposedly taking place during the High Republic era. The interview with Johnson was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.