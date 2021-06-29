Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith both appear to have quietly joined the cast of the upcoming sequel Knives Out 2. On Monday, director Rian Johnson posted an image from the set announcing that filming on the project had officially begun. The photo didn't show anyone from the cast, but the filmmaker expressed his excitement over Knives Out 2 finally starting its production on location in Greece.

"Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," Johnson said. "Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."

New images taken from the set have since been leaked online and are being shared throughout social media. Some photos reveal Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in character to film some scenes for the movie, and many fans were surprised to see Ethan Hawke present in some of the images. Chatting it up with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Hawke appears to be squirting water into Bautista's mouth holding some kind of water pistol in a couple of the photos with Madelyn Cline standing by.

Another image taken from the set reveals Jada Pinkett Smith on location wearing a red and white gown. Like Hawke, her inclusion as a part of the Knives Out cast hadn't yet been officially announced by Johnson or Netflix. Even so, the reveal does have a lot of people excited about the ensemble cast that just keeps getting better and better.

Ethan Hawke is known for appearing in a wide variety of movies over the years, including acclaimed roles in Reality Bites, Training Day, The Purge, The Magnificent Seven, and Richard Linklater's Before trilogy. More recently, he starred as the titular inventor in Tesla and played John Brown in the miniseries The Good Lord Bird. The actor has also been cast to play the villain in a main role in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, starring opposite Oscar Isaac.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith can also be recognized from a number of movie roles over the years. Many fans know her for her role in The Matrix trilogy as Niobe, a role she will reprise in the upcoming sequel The Matrix 4. Gotham fans also appreciate Smith for her role as Fish Mooney on the Batman prequel series. She has recently appeared in movies like Bad Moms, Girls Trip, and Angel Has Fallen.

Rian Johnson wrote the script for Knives Out 2 in addition to directing, and co-produce the feature alongside Ram Bergman. Along with Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc, the cast introduces an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick. As we know now, Hawke and Smith are also a part of the sequel's cast, courtesy of the set photos.

Knives Out 2 doesn't yet have a release date set for Netflix. The first movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This news comes to us from The Daily Mail.