If Rian Johnson were to cast Tommy Wiseau in Knives Out 2, the world would be a better place to live. Truly a unique personality, Wiseau is best known for starring in The Room, the legendary indie movie he also wrote, directed, and produced. The story of its production was chronicled in the movie The Disaster Artist with James Franco playing the eccentric actor and filmmaker. Dave Franco co-starred as Greg Sestero, Wiseau's The Room co-star who wrote the original book version of the award-winning movie.

Fast forward to today, and Knives Out 2 is moving full steam ahead with its production at Netflix. Johnson has already started adding some big names to its cast, similar to how the original movie featured a rather impressive list of names. Some of the talent that's already been announced for the sequel include Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. Daniel Craig is also on board to return as super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

With the project currently in the casting phase, more names are expected to be announced in the coming days. Taking to Twitter, The Disaster Artist co-screenwriter Michael H. Weber posted an image of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero from The Room along with the phrase, "Put them in Knives Out 2 you cowards." Wiseau then retweeted the post to ask why Hollywood was "so afraid" to cast him in the project, and the tweet has since been liked more than 110,000 times.

I am not a coward ! Why is Hollywood so afraid ? https://t.co/uEmGQUjrj0 — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) May 22, 2021

Wiseau and Sestero reunited as co-stars of the indie movie Best Friend(s) in 2017, and the pair have also collaborated on an upcoming horror movie about a giant killer shark. Called Big Shark, the movie is produced and directed by Wiseau, who co-wrote the script with Sestero and Isaiah LaBorde. The three screenwriters also appear as the movie's lead stars, playing three firefighters who must save New Orleans from a killer shark.

Last year, fans of The Room noticed a special appearance from Sestero in Mike Flanagan's Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actor later told Nerdist that this casting came about because Flanagan was a big fan of The Room. It's not clear if Rian Johnson is similarly a fan and would want to cast Wiseau for Knives Out 2, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

"So, my first time ever doing a horror convention kind of thing, [Flanagan's] wife Kate Siegel came up and was super cool, and said, 'My husband would like to give you a cameo,'" Sestero explained. "I thought it was a joke. But it's funny, because now I can't say that The Room didn't get me acting work, because it finally paid off and put me in something that's good."

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Knives Out 2 at this time. Plot details are also scarce, but what we know is that it will bring back Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc so the private detective can get to the bottom of a new mystery featuring an all-new cast of characters. This story comes to us from Tommy Wiseau on Twitter.