Director Rian Johnson has announced that filming has wrapped on Knives Out 2. Johnson started shooting the sequel for Netflix in June, wrapping the first half of production in Greece by the end of July. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the director revealed that the project is now officially wrapped. He also mentions the new movie Annette, giving high praise to director Leos Carax.

We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched Annette and holy shit it’s amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 13, 2021

Johnson wrote and directed Knives Out 2, also serving as a producer alongside Ram Bergman. He has again assembled an incredible ensemble cast to join returning star Daniel Craig who's back in the role of master detective Benoit Blanc. Newcomers to the cast include Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

Knives Out 2 will not necessarily require viewers to have seen the original movie. Aside from bringing back Craig as the lead character, the movie will introduce a standalone story with its new cast. Previously, Johnson explained how the sequel will stand on its own, comparing it to the Hercule Poirot novel series by Agatha Christie.

"I've never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels," Johnson said in 2019. "It's just what Agatha Christie did. It's just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It'd be a blast."

In 2020, Johnson later told SiriusXM: "There's so many different things you can do with it. And that's what's fun about it. You look at Agatha Christie's books and it's not like every single one is a mansion, a library, and a detective. Besides setting, she also explored a bunch of different subgenres. She found a different narrative way into each of them."

Dave Bautista, one of the movie's lead stars, also gave Knives Out 2 high praise. Earlier this summer, the actor told People magazine: "I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this. I think the characters are just so much more colourful. I think people are really going to dig this."

Annette, the movie which recently left Johnson feeling impressed, premiered in July at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Leos Carax, the movie stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. It follows a stand-up comedian (Driver) and his opera singer wife (Cotillard), delving into how their lives are affected following the birth of their first child. The psychological drama has been described as an "experimental" approach to filmmaking, and it has been given generally positive reviews.

Knives Out 2 does not have an official release date set, but it's expected to hit Netflix sometime later this year. In the meantime, you can reacquaint yourself with Benoit Blanc by watching the original movie. Knives Out is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.