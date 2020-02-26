The Knives Out Blu-ray cover packaging creatively spoils who the real killer is. Rian Johnson's hit whodunnit was a surprise box office smash. The movie ended up earning just over $300 million globally from an initial budget of $40 million. The studio was very pleased to see Johnson's movie do so well, especially after some concerns over The Last Jedi and its divisiveness. Whatever the case may be, the movie gained critical reviews right out of the gate and has been a steady earner at the box office. There are SPOILERS for Knives Out below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Rian Johnson does not do a whole lot to dissuade viewers from thinking they know who the real killer in Knives Out is the whole time. He pretty much serves it up right from the beginning and lets viewers start sniffing out their own clues, making things more complicated than they need to be, which is the point. Johnson weaves together an interesting narrative throughout and keeps viewers engaged, while the steel book Blu-ray packaging for the movie just give it away.

The Knives Out steel book Blu-ray package looks okay from the cover, but when you turn it over, all of the slipcover knives are pointing at Chris Evans' Ransom character. For people who have not yet seen the movie, it's spoiled for them, albeit in a creative way, right on the movie's packaging. With that being said, there's not a whole lot of people who have wanted to see the movie and not yet made it into theaters to see it and figure out the mystery.

Ransom is a despicable character from the start of Knives Out, so it was not completely shocking to see that he was the killer. But, it's the way Rian Johnson tangled up the story and showed just how far Ransom would go, that gets the viewers engaged in waiting to see what happens next. Chris Evans plays a real good asshole in the movie and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were able to see him play a character that is the complete opposite of Captain America. Evans enjoyed taking on the role and the weird sweaters he was able to wear. As Apple doesn't let bad guys use iPhones, that serves as another direct clue to who the real culprit is as Chris Evans is never seen utilizing any Apple products in Knives Out.

Rian Johnson is already preparing Knives Out 2. The director was pretty surprised by the box office and critical success, but also inspired by the world that he created, which made him want to investigate further into Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. The studio officially green lit the project and Johnson is writing a new script that will involve a new mystery and a new set of characters for Blanc to dissect. Fans are already looking forward to it, but it's going to be a minute before we end up seeing the final results. In the meantime, you can check out the Blu-ray package that spoils the first installment below, thanks to the Movie Details Twitter account.

Knives Out (2019) Steelbook detail! Not sure if this counts, but if you get the slipcover of the steelbook flip it around, it points to a very specific character... pic.twitter.com/n8ss22BwWq — Movie Details (@moviedetail) February 26, 2020