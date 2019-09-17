Off of the back of the controversial The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson is stepping away from the grandiose opera of the Star Wars universe and taking things down a notch to bring us an old-school style whodunnit in the form of Knives Out. To entice us into this world of murder and famililal bickering, a series of bright, colourful new character portraits have been released, giving us a small insight into the eccentric cast of suspects.

Released by both the official Twitter account for Knives Out and director Rian Johnson, each poster pops with vibrant colour and is accompanied by a brief description of the character that it depicts. The posters are very Wes Anderson in flavour, which is fitting considering the quirky nature that the film appears to be relishing in.

The posters offer the tiniest sneak peek into the lives and the motivations of the peculiar Thrombey family and the two detectives tasked with finding the truth behind the sudden and suspicious death of the family's patriarch. Each character portrait is rich with detail and littered with intriguing Easter eggs, both for those who have seen the film already and for those who have not. Each poster asks that you play detective yourself in piecing together what you can, and uncover the clues that have been placed with agonising precision.

Knives Out finds Rian Johnson not only sitting in the director's chair, but debuting as producer as well, with the film being critically lauded following the showing at the Toronto Film Festival. It currently sits at an alluringly fresh 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics consensus praising Johnson's use of the muder-mystery tropes and brilliant use of the ensemble cast.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, Knives Out is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

So, examine the posters, watch the trailer again, and test your detective skills as you attempt to figure out who the murderer is amongst this misfit family before the film is released on November 27th. These posters come from the official Knives Out Twitter.