The first trailer for Rian Johnson's Knives Out just wowed the crowd at CinemaCon. Lionsgate decided to surprise those in attendance with the first look at Johnson's follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is a decidedly very different kind of movie. This time around, the filmmaker has decided to tackle a whodunit-style murder mystery with an impressive ensemble cast. Apparently, based on the reactions to the footage on social media, that all makes for a winning combination.

Rian Johnson was on hand to present the first trailer for Knives Out. He described the movie as his own take on Agatha Christie, while also saying it has a "Hitchcock thriller-type twist." Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana De Armas were also on hand to present the footage, which went over like gangbusters. Digging around online, there isn't a single negative reaction in the bunch to what was shown. Granted, it's just a trailer, but this bodes very well for Johnson's next movie, which he also wrote and has been working on for nearly a decade.

The trailer reveals the patriarch of a family who dies at his birthday party, prompting an investigation. The footage was described as very stylish and was set to the tune of Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings, which was originally used in the James Bond movie of the same name. The highlight of the footage was Chris Evans saying the phrase "eat s***" several times to members of his family.

James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig is the lead and plays a southern detective, with Captain America himself Chris Evans as the son of characters played by Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Don Johnson (Django Unchained). Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049), who was described as "the moral center", also show up. Other cast members include Catherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Riki Lindhome (The Last House on the Left) and the legendary Frank Oz, the man behind Yoda, in the flesh this time around. Needless to say, this thing is absolutely stacked from top to bottom in that department.

There is no word currently on how long we may have to wait before this trailer is actually made available online. Though, we're guessing it probably won't be too terribly long. The Last Jedi proved to be incredibly divisive. However, prior to that, Rian Johnson made some truly impressive non-franchise movies such as Looper and Brick. Could this be a return to what he does best? Fingers crossed on this one. Knives Out is set to hit theaters on November 27 from Lionsgate. Be sure to check out some of the reactions to the trailer from CinemaCon below.

In the Knives Out trailer, CSI: KFC is launched as an insult from Chris Evans to Daniel Craig’s deeply southern detective and that’s a summary of the tone: Southern Fried Agatha Christie. With Evans relishing to shed Cap’s altruism. — Fandango (@Fandango) April 4, 2019

Rian Johnson describes Knives Out as a love letter to Agatha Christie.



The players:

Daniel Craig (detective)

Chris Evans is the son of Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson

Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Toni Colette

+ Ana De Armas as the moral center



Thanksgiving! Give thanks! pic.twitter.com/yvC8tyno7V — Fandango (@Fandango) April 4, 2019

Hoooooly shit the KNIVES OUT trailer. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

Stylish as all hell. Production design is gorgeous. There’s like 15 people you love in this movie. Daniel Craig playing a detective of some sort investigating a murder at a family gathering. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

Also, the whole thing’s set to “Live and Let Die”, a creative choice I have to assume was made by @PhilNobileJr. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

"As a matter of fact, eat shit... Eat shit, eat shit....DEFINITELY eat shit." - Chris Evans definitely says this in #KnivesOut which looks like a ton of devilish fun. #CinemaCon — Alisha Grauso @ #CinemaCon (@AlishaGrauso) April 4, 2019

"Knives out" seems to be fun, eclectic, mysterious and the actors wow... we are in for a great one... Chris Evans is my kind of Chris always but here he is more than ever... #Cinemacon — Winter Wonderland (@_Winter_wind) April 4, 2019

KNIVES OUT looks AWESOME. A whodunit like no one’s dunnit before. Chris Evans stole the trailer, telling every member of his family to “eat shit.” Trailer is set to “Live and Let Die.” Plummer is the victim. Fucking pumped for this one... — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 4, 2019

KNIVES OUT looks great, strong Agatha Christie vibe. Shannon & Stanfield are detectives and the family consists of everyone else. @ChrisEvans is playing maybe the virtual opposite of Cap. #CinemaCon — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 4, 2019

.@rianjohnson's 'Knives Out' trailer is extremely well cut selling the mystery and insane cast. Footage looks great and very well shot with well written dialogue. I laughed watching @ChrisEvans telling a number of people to "eat shit" in the footage. In theaters November. pic.twitter.com/8ELVSfHTUF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 4, 2019

KNIVES OUT looks like a stylized, cool, gritty CLUE! Oh man that looks fun. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 4, 2019