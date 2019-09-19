Knives Out director Rian Johnson has warned audiences against watching the newest trailer for his upcoming whodunnit. Though a film's director leading fans away from the marketing for his project may seem a tad strange, it sounds like Johnson is trying to do us all a genuine favour when it comes to getting the best experience out of his mysterious detective drama.

Rian Johnson offered his warning through his official Twitter account, where he somewhat teasingly also announced the release of the film's newest trailer. Though the director does clarify that nothing is spoiled by the newly released trailer, he states that the new moments that are put on display are 'best experienced for the first time in the movie'. You can see exactly what he said below.

"New #knivesout trailer ahoy! As always... it doesn't spoil anything BUT it shows plenty of new moments that are best experienced for the first time in the movie. If you're already in for opening night, I recommend coming in clean! With that having been said..."

Clearly the warning is aimed more at those fans who are already set on buying a ticket come opening night, but to be frank, with an ensemble cast as star-studded as this one, along with the temptation of an old-school whodunit, who in their right mind is planning on missing out? Well, maybe sour The Last Jedi fans intent on taking it out on Rian Johnson until the end of time, but hey, that's their loss.

Currently the film is one of the best reviewed of the year, standing at an alluringly fresh 98% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 59 reviews. The critic consensus is that the film 'sharpens old murder mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble." if that doesn't tempt your pessimistic-self into seeing the film, then maybe you should ignore Johnson and go and watch the trailer.

This kind of deterrent from Johnson actually makes a lot of sense looking at his twisty-turny back catalogue. Before The Last Jedi, which could easily have been spoiled by a less cautious marketing campaign, Johnson's other films, Brick, Brothers Bloom and Looper each featured elements that had they been given away too early on would have hugely detracted from the initial viewing experience. No wonder he is so protective of his work.

The official synopsis for Knives Out is as follows: Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Uncover the mystery when Knives Out is released on November 29th. Watch the trailers at your peril. This news comes from Rian Johnson himself. That said, we've included the trailer in case you don't want to watch it.

