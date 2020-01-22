The critically acclaimed whodunnit Knives Out is finally coming home. Dive deep into the mystery with megastars like Daniel Craig (James Bond Franchise, Logan Lucky, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Chris Evans (The Avengers Franchise, Captain America, Gifted), Golden Globe® winner Jamie Lee Curtis (1990, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Anything But Love), Oscar® nominee Michael Shannon (2008, Actor in a Supporting Role, Revolutionary Road), and so many more! Knives Out arrives on Digital February 7 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand February 25 from Lionsgate and MRC Film.

Rian Johnson's Academy Award-nominated Best Original Screenplay and Golden Globe-nominated (Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy [Ana de Armas], Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy [Daniel Craig]) whodunnit with an all-star ensemble cast exposes its secrets.

The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit Blanc knows for sure-everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect. Now, Blanc must sift through a web of lies and red herrings to uncover the truth. From acclaimed writer-director Rian Johnson comes this suspenseful, twist-filled whodunnit with an all-star ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer, and more.

As you wait patiently for Knives Out 2 to become a reality, take home Knives Out and immerse yourself in the mystery with special features including audio commentary and in-theatre commentary by filmmaker Rian Johnson, two never-before-seen deleted scenes, the eight-part "Making a Murder" documentary, the "Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder" featurette, a Q&A with the director and cast, and so much more. Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The Knives Out 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively. You can pre-order Knives Out right now.

Knives Out 4K UHD / Blu-ray / DVD / Digital Special Features

• Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rian Johnson, Director of Photography Steve Yedlin, and Actor Noah Segan

In-Theatre Commentary by Rian Johnson

• Deleted Scene: "Bicycling Accident" (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

• Deleted Scene: "Don't Do Anything Rash" (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

• "Making a Murder" Eight-Part Documentary

• "Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder" Featurette

• Writer-Director and Cast Q&A

• Marketing Gallery

• "Meet the Thrombeys" Viral Ads