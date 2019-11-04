Thanks to the darker side of the Star Wars fanbase, Rian Johnson received his fair share of backlash after the release of his divisive addition to the science fiction series, The Last Jedi, back in 2017. As it turns out, this experience actually helped the director in more ways than one. It made him rethink his approach to social media, and assisted him in making his new movie, Knives Out.

In a recent interview, Johnson discussed the anger and vitriol that was sent his way following the release of The Last Jedi, and it sounds like the incident has far from soured him on social media. In fact, he seems to have approached it with a Jedi-esque sense of calm and reflection.

"Anyone who's on Twitter these days, God bless you because it's rough waters out there, but there's also wonderful stuff about it. That's why we're all still on it I guess. That's one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you're doing on there, someone's going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let's put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it."

From viciously angry tweets from fans, to attempts at having The Last Jedi removed from official Star Wars canon, Rian Johnson was in the firing line for some time, and more than likely still finds the odd hate-filled message in his inbox to this day.

Other than allowing the director to point his funny bone at what was no doubt a distressing experience for him, it also helped him create the character Jacob Thrombey (played by Jaeden Martell) who tweets alt-right hate speech online, and come at the subject from a more serious perspective within the context of his Knives Out whodunnit.

Not only inspired by his own experiences, Rian Johnson also took much inspiration from Agatha Christie adaptations, wanting to set one firmly in the modern day and bring with that all the technological gadgets that come with it.

"What we try and do is place it in modern day. That for me meant not just skinning it with cell phones, modern cars and music. That meant actually plugging it into 2019. We do character types who are slight caricatures of the type Agatha Christie used to do but with people who for better or worse you could only meet in 2019."

Knives Out is set to hit screens on November 27th and has so far been met with much critical acclaim, currently sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. It most likely won't be met with any type of Star Wars backlash like the director has faced in the very recent past. The official synopsis is as follows.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death.

With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, Knives Out is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end. This news comes from Deadline.