'I think you have something you want to tell me.' Daniel Craig sets out to interrogate a family of misfits and morons in the thrilling new murder mystery comedy Knives Out. Yesterday we were bombarded with 11 new character posters for this captivating whodunnit, which is racking up quite the impressive fresh tomato score. Today, Lionsgate has unleashed the all-new trailer which is headlined by former MCU all-star Chris Evans and Halloween icon Jamie Lee Curtis.

You wanted new Knives Out footage? Well, you got it. Today we get a fresh look at this intriguing mystery which tackles some very topical issues the only way Rian Johnson knows how, subverting the genre of the whodunnit and turning it into his own carefully constructed playground of red herrings and misdirects. You'll never know which way to look.

Perhaps best known for directing one of the most divisive movie of all time with the Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson follows up that cinematic enigma with one of the best reviewed movies of the year. His previous movies include the post-modern gumshoe mystery Brick and the time travel sci-fi action thriller Looper. Now, the writer and director is putting his definitive stamp on the Agatha Christie style murder mystery, masterminding the sleuth genre with Knives Out,

This fun, modern-day whodunnit sets up everyone as a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. Knives Out is being called 'a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end'.

The A-list cast brings Daniel Craig (Spectre) into the picture alongside with Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You), Don Johnson (Book Club), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Christopher Plummer (Beginners), Katherine Langford (Love, Simon), Riki Lindhome (Kidding), Edi Patterson (The Last O.G.), Raúl Castillo (Atypical), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).

Knives Out will arrive in theaters just in time for the holidays, hitting screens on November 27. The latest trailer comes from Lionsgate Movies Youtube Channel. We also have a new cast poster featuring all the suspects. Take a look and see if you can find the clues that lead to the real killer.