A final trailer for Knives Out has arrived, which also heralds the arrival of pre-sale tickets for the much-hyped whodunit. This is the latest from Rian Johnson and serves as his directorial follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. For his latest adventure in filmmaking, Johnson decided to scale things back a bit and bring us a more classic murder mystery, but one that boasts an absolutely stacked A-list cast that has helped to bring a great deal of attention to the project leading up to its release.

Rian Johnson took to Twitter to present the trailer in a roundabout way. He initially stated that he had prepped the final trailer for Knived Out, but that it had mysteriously vanished. A couple of cast members, such as Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, responded, playing along with the little stunt. Johnson had this to say about it.

"Alright my dear friend Twitter, this is weird. I had the final Knives Out trailer all set to post but it has mysteriously (dot dot dot) VANISHED! This is worrying. Is it on my head? Don't even tell me if it's been right there on my head the whole time. No? Alright. Hm."

Eventually, Fandango chimed in and revealed the actual trailer link. As for the trailer itself, it's relatively brief, clocking in at just over a minute, and boasts the movie's exceptional 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also does a fine job of setting up the murder mystery at hand and showcasing the large cast, led by Daniel Craig as a Southern private investigator. The trailer, luckily, avoids venturing into spoiler territory. Rian Johnson even warned when the previous trailer went up that those who were already sold on seeing it should avoid watching the trailers.

Knives Out centers on a wealthy family that gathers together in the wake of the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The renowned crime novelist and head of the family is found dead at his estate following his 85th birthday, under seemingly mysterious circumstances. The inquisitive and renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called upon to investigate the incident. To get to the bottom of things, he must speak with everyone in Harlan's dysfunctional family and his devoted staff to uncover the truth behind Harlan's death.

The A-list cast also includes Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Toni Collette (Hereditary), LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Katherine Langford (Love, Simon) and Jaeden Martell (IT Chapter Two). Knives Out is set to hit theaters on November 27 from Lionsgate, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those who wish to see it on opening weekend can head over to their preferred vendor of choice and grab tickets now. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

Is it on my head? Don’t even tell me if it’s been right there on my head the whole time. No? Alright. Hm. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 28, 2019

Rian, this is very suspicious! How do you lose a new trailer? 🤔 — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) October 28, 2019

Hmmmmmm. You don’t lose a new trailer…you’re robbed of it! Reveal yourself thief. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 28, 2019