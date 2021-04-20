It's looking like Knuckles has been confirmed for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 after a statue of the Red Echidna was spotted on the set. Since the sequel was first announced last year, there had been rumors that Knuckles would somehow be involved. On Tuesday, an image from the set posted by Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates - Tails' Channel on Twitter reveals a Knuckles prop standing alongside Sonic and Tails. You can take a look at it below.

Here's a look at the #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNewspic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

Because Paramount Pictures hasn't officially confirmed Knuckles the Red Echidna as a part of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it remains unclear who would voice the fan favorite character. In February, it was reported that Aquaman star Jason Momoa was in consideration for the part. If cast, he would be joining a returning Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. No casting announcements have yet been made for the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower.

The sequel also brings back Jim Carrey as the antagonist, Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik. Carrey's performance in the original movie was seen as a highlight by fans and critics who saw the role as a return to form for the comedic actor. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also return as Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Jeff Fowler is back in the director's chair with screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning to write the script. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Takeshi Ito are producing.

"The great thing about Jim is he just has so many ideas," Fowler said of directing Carrey in an interview with GamesRadar last year. "We had so many discussions, even prior to filming, where he would pitch ideas, we would talk about wardrobe and costuming and he just really wanted a part in every aspect of the character which is great because it created such a collaborative experience."

Fowler added: "Every single scene he would show up with ideas and pitches for dialogue tweaks or little ways to block the scene, or how to interact with the other actors. He made every single scene better, truly. He was a joy to work with."

Premiering in January of last year, Sonic the Hedgehog had the privilege of getting a proper release in theaters before the pandemic changed everything. It was released to great success at the box office, setting the biggest opening weekend for a video game movie in the United States and Canada. It is also set the record as the highest-grossing video game movie adaptation of all time in North America with $319.7 million. Chances are the sequel will also be released to great success.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 8, 2022. Director Jeff Fowler revealed on March 15 that production had officially started, and the project is reportedly set to wrap in May. If you want to revisit the original movie, you can watch it right now on Hulu.