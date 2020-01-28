Over the weekend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and 7 other people who were aboard the aircraft. There has ben an outpouring of tributes since his passing. Now, we get the first real tribute song from Bad Bunny which is called 6 Rings. The song was released this morning and instantly starting trending on Twitter. There have since been a number of tribute videos edited together utilizing the song.

6 Rings is the first song to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who took the Los Angeles Lakers to 5 championship seasons in Los Angeles, California, and is one of the biggest celebrates from any genre to every make the state his home. This two minute track brings a very emotional love letter to the iconic basketball player. The music ends with Bryant thanking all of his fans worldwide.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out."

Kobe Bryant brought home 5 championship rings during his time spend with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was sidelined by injuries later in his career, which ultimately led to his earlier than expected retirement from the game. The 6th ring in the song references his wedding ring, with the Spanish lyrics noting the following.

"You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one in a marriage that gave you your daughters/ Thinking that one of them left with you, got me outta control/ But nah, it's so you don't play ball alone in heaven."

For those who may not know, Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer. He was a huge fan of not just the Los Angeles Lakers but also Kobe Bryant as an individual. And that shows through in his song, which has touched quite a few people who are still in morning as this sad week roles on. About Kobe's inspiration in life and his early passing, Bad Bunny offers this.

"I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favorite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today."

Also perishing alongside Kobe Bryant in the helicopter crash was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa John Altobelli died in the crash alongside his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa. Basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach Christina Mauser also lost her life in the crash. Gianna's teammate Payton Chester was also on board the helicopter with her mother Sarah Chester. Piloting the helicopter was Ara Zobayan, who was trained to teach flying in bad weather conditions.

May they all rest in peace. The original Bad Bunny track was shared by the artist himself, and later profiled on Rolling Stone.