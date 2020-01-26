Kobe Bryant died this morning in a helicopter crash. He was only 41-years old and fans from all over the world are paying tribute and expressing their emotions on social media. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and hardcore Los Angeles Laker fan Flea could only bring himself to tweet: "Kobe." The outspoken musician will more than likely have a lot more to say later, but he is, as the rest of us, in a state of shock.

Kobe Bryant was last active on social media yesterday evening when he congratulated current Lakers forward LeBron James for taking third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In tribute to Bryant's record, James scratched "Mamba 4 Life" and "8/24 KB" in gold marker before yesterday's game, showing respect for Bryant, an 18-time All-Star. James has yet to publicly make a statement on his friend's death. Bryant is eligble for the NBA Hall of Fame this year and was probably going to make it in due to his impressive career.

Pop star Cardi B could only say what we're all thinking as she posted, "F*ckin' terrible," with a sad face emoji. Rapper Meek Mill still can't believe it's real, which is again, how just about everybody is feeling today. Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike says, "Prayers for the family of the Black Mamba, my personal GOAT. #24 as a fan and man my heart is heavy today. I pray our ancestors cover your wife and girls and all your endeavors be blessed. Love and Respect. Rest well." Gucci Mane simply posted, "Rest In Peace Kobe! My heart broken."

Kobe Bryant is a giant in the NBA world and a hero to Southern California. Bryant's influence cannot be understated at a time when kids and adults needed it the most. Even people who weren't fans of basketball know who Kobe is and what he has done for the game and his local community, which is why so many people are coming out to pay tribute to one of the greatest players to ever pick up the ball. The Laker organization has yet to make a statement, as of this writing.

It is still unclear as to how Kobe Bryant's helicopter went down. It has been reported that a fire broke out, but no cause of fire has been revealed as of yet. Along with Bryant were at least three other passengers, but there have been reports of four. There are no survivors. As for who Bryant had on board, that is also a mystery at this point in time, but that news will be available in time. For now, the world is paying tribute to one of the greats who brought a lot to the NBA and his community. You can check out some of those tributes below. The original report of Kobe Bryant's death came from TMZ.

