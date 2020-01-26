Kobe Bryant died this morning in a helicopter crash. He was only 41-years old and fans from all over the world are paying tribute and expressing their emotions on social media. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and hardcore Los Angeles Laker fan Flea could only bring himself to tweet: "Kobe." The outspoken musician will more than likely have a lot more to say later, but he is, as the rest of us, in a state of shock.

Kobe Bryant was last active on social media yesterday evening when he congratulated current Lakers forward LeBron James for taking third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In tribute to Bryant's record, James scratched "Mamba 4 Life" and "8/24 KB" in gold marker before yesterday's game, showing respect for Bryant, an 18-time All-Star. James has yet to publicly make a statement on his friend's death. Bryant is eligble for the NBA Hall of Fame this year and was probably going to make it in due to his impressive career.

Pop star Cardi B could only say what we're all thinking as she posted, "F*ckin' terrible," with a sad face emoji. Rapper Meek Mill still can't believe it's real, which is again, how just about everybody is feeling today. Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike says, "Prayers for the family of the Black Mamba, my personal GOAT. #24 as a fan and man my heart is heavy today. I pray our ancestors cover your wife and girls and all your endeavors be blessed. Love and Respect. Rest well." Gucci Mane simply posted, "Rest In Peace Kobe! My heart broken."

Kobe Bryant is a giant in the NBA world and a hero to Southern California. Bryant's influence cannot be understated at a time when kids and adults needed it the most. Even people who weren't fans of basketball know who Kobe is and what he has done for the game and his local community, which is why so many people are coming out to pay tribute to one of the greatest players to ever pick up the ball. The Laker organization has yet to make a statement, as of this writing.

It is still unclear as to how Kobe Bryant's helicopter went down. It has been reported that a fire broke out, but no cause of fire has been revealed as of yet. Along with Bryant were at least three other passengers, but there have been reports of four. There are no survivors. As for who Bryant had on board, that is also a mystery at this point in time, but that news will be available in time. For now, the world is paying tribute to one of the greats who brought a lot to the NBA and his community. You can check out some of those tributes below. The original report of Kobe Bryant's death came from TMZ.

Kobe — Flea (@flea333) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

😢😢😢😢😢 Kobe this cant be real!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020

Kobe 🙏🏿 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) January 26, 2020

No god please noooooooooooo — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 26, 2020

Me and Kobe share bdays shit sad man.. shit feel like I keep on saying rip dawg wtf — caliginous boat (@lilyachty) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe! My heart broken ❤️ — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 26, 2020

Kobe? Naw I cant believe that — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all-time (1978-2020).my heart goes out to his wife and children , praying for them and the other families who have lost loved ones in this terrible tragic accident 🕊 #KobeBryantpic.twitter.com/RVp0YdajHd — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 26, 2020

I’m at a loss for words, life can be so unfair. I’m in shock reading this news :( R.I.P Kobe Bryant, a true legend 💔😔 — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) January 26, 2020

Speechless... proves that life is too short. Rest in Heaven, you a true role model @kobebryant#Mamba — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was a legend and staple in so many of our childhoods whether you watched basketball or not. To this day I still yell Kobe when I throw something ugh I’m so sad for him and his family :( — Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) January 26, 2020

Multiple major outlets are now reporting that Kobe Bryant was killed in that helicopter plane crash.



Cannot believe I am actually typing these words right now. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) January 26, 2020

REST IN PEACE KING @kobebryant THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU GAVE US AND SHOWED US. WE LOVE YOU BROTHER. #Mamba4Ever — MONTANAof300 (@MONTANAof300) January 26, 2020

Who hasn't thrown a balled up piece of paper towards the garbage can and said #Kobe as it left your hands.. pic.twitter.com/K2jffUULlP — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) January 26, 2020

Can’t think of the greats without thinking of Kobe!!! That will never change..I can’t believe it. He gone way to soon I wish healing for his family! Lord help his girls 😪 saddest news in basketball history — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 26, 2020

Kobe literally just broke the internet.



Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

Praying for Kobe’s family. At a loss. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) January 26, 2020

This Kobe news is unreal. I immediately felt for his wife and daughters. They seem so close. Such a huge loss to sports as well. — Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) January 26, 2020

A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s death is more than a sports story. It’s a Los Angeles story. The whole city is going to feel this. Just surreal and incredibly sad. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 26, 2020

At a loss for words. My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Bryant family. #KobeBryant#rip#legendpic.twitter.com/Dt7Anf53ve — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant has passed away at age 41.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/G3IUEcRMyy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2020

The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/McVe3XL2md — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant and everyone involved in this accident. this is absolutely devastating. i’m in shock — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 26, 2020

The greatest competitor. Never settled for previous greatness. Always worked harder, always pushed for that next level. No one will ever outwork Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ubRdx9Os5P — Alex Aiono (@alexaiono) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 2008: "Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged.



"You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling. pic.twitter.com/gy7iQnewAJ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 26, 2020

Shocked and saddened about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. His mantra was “live today to inspire tomorrow” and he inspired millions. My heart goes out to his beloved family. pic.twitter.com/f25D74QzR5 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentalitypic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

Damn man... Unbelievable news. Rest In Peace @kobebryant , heart goes out to his family. 😔❤️ — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 26, 2020

Holy shit Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. I didn’t believe it at first but it’s real 😳 pic.twitter.com/NMOJQf8OC1 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) January 26, 2020

Thank you for making a whole generation love this game. Rest in peace. 🙏🏻 #KobeBryantpic.twitter.com/go3yn3g5mK — 1907 ÜNİFEB (@1907unifeb) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant has reportedly passed away. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/08iKuBKlKM — MTV (@MTV) January 26, 2020

“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend#mamba#goatpic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Barack Obama honoring Kobe Bryant at the White House on January 25, 2010.



"Of course, I've got to recognize Kobe Bryant, one of the most competitive players I've ever seen, for being named Finals MVP last year."#RIPKobepic.twitter.com/2usKyB4PAK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 26, 2020

The news about Kobe Bryant is so heartbreaking and hard to believe. Rest in peace to one of the greatest. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends. 💔😢 https://t.co/YA2qruouWN — Merrell Twins (@MerrellTwins) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant.



Earth is a scary place sometimes with so many things out of our control. Just don’t know where we’re going to be tomorrow.



Always live your best life, every single day. — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear about Kobe Bryant. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters. #RIPKobeBryant — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant just made headlines a few weeks ago for being a Good Samaritan — being one of first at a car crash in LA and pulling victim to safety. He wanted no attention for that. Heartbroken for his family, friends, and fans. #RIP — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) January 26, 2020

I’m still in shock. I feel for his family and friends. He made everyone better. Can’t believe your gone @kobebryant — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant was a great athlete. Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and fan. And let’s not forget the others who died in the tragic accident. https://t.co/gbwc8TNbGt — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 26, 2020

RIP to one of the greatest athletes to play the game @kobebryant 🐍| Thanks for all the memories pic.twitter.com/NXUwRiSd0n — Champs Sports (@champssports) January 26, 2020

It would greatly behoove ESPN/ABC News to offer some clarity on the report as to whether or not Kobe Bryant’s daughters were on the helicopter mentioned during the cut in to the Pro Bowl. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 😔



I’m devastated.



I’m crying like we lost family, because we did.



For a lot of the athletes of my generation, Kobe taught us to compete. Kobe taught us to go earn what we want. Kobe taught us to love the process.



Love you Mamba. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/bahyG5rydE — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 26, 2020

First saw Kobe Bryant as a 14-y-o dominating grown men in pickup hoops at JCC on City Line. Two years later, he was the best HS player I ever saw. All my condolences to family and friends and those who knew him growing up in Lower Merion. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe ,you will be missed

We love you forever #KobeBryantpic.twitter.com/GNukSjPAzl — BRIANA ROY (@Realbrianaroy) January 26, 2020

RIP @kobebryant Just an unimaginable loss. Prayers for his family. We were all graced by his talent and humanity. — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Praying for your family. pic.twitter.com/P3uv8sdWUT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 26, 2020

3. An on-air ABC News report has given people the impression that Kobe Bryant's daughters were on board the helicopter.



So far no one else has that reporting and that reporting isn't contained in ABC News digital story which I've linked in this tweet. https://t.co/3O27sdpENj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 26, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of @kobebryant Shocked and saddened to hear he has died in a helicopter accident. A man that transcends basketball and sport in general. One of the all time great athletes. #rip#nba#KobeByrantpic.twitter.com/IFYQa2MCoE — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) January 26, 2020

