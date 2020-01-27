The world is still in mourning following the tragic and unexpected death of Kobe Bryant, his young daughter, and the seven other passengers, all of whom were killed in a helicopter crash in the early morning of Sunday, January 26th. Fans, friends and admirers' tributes have been pouring onto social media since the news broke, with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill remembering fondly the time he presented Bryant with an Oscar for the short film Dear Basketball.

"Kobe won the Best Animated Short #AcademyAward for writing & narrating #DearBasketball (music by #JohnWilliams)-It was his heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend & a superstar. It was an honor to present him his much-deserved Oscar. #GoneTooSoon #RIPGiannaBryant"

Kobe Bryant was awarded the Best Animated Short Academy Award back in 2018 by Hamill, who clearly looks back warmly at meeting the basketball superstar.

Very well-known for his accomplishments in the sport of basketball, Kobe Bryant was one of the most celebrated players in the NBA, but after his retirement in 2016 he made a move towards philanthropy and other pursuits, even producing the short film, Dear Basketball, that went on to win an Academy Award. Hamill calls it an 'honor' to have presented Bryant with his Academy Award, calling him a 'legend and a superstar' in this fitting tribute following this devastating tragedy.

Mark Hamill also paid his respects a second time on social media, simply saying that "His legend will live forever #RIPKobeBryant".

It is a rare thing for an NBA legend to excel both on the court and behind the camera, especially winning a coveted Academy Award for their efforts, but those who knew Bryant are quick to admit they are far from surprised by his various achievements. As well as Hamill's very fitting, personal tribute, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took to social media to pay their respects to Bryant, and his accomplishments both on and off the court.

"They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace."

Bryant retired from basketball back in 2016 following the end of the season, marking 20 seasons with the L.A. Lakers. He first joined the NBA in 1996, and since then he has won a staggering five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and is ranked fourth on the all-time scoring leader list. He is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Bryant was 41 years old, and is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three daughters. This comes to us from Mark Hamill's official Twitter account.

Kobe won the Best Animated Short #AcademyAward for writing & narrating #DearBasketball (music by #JohnWilliams)-It was his heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend & a superstar. It was an honor to present him his much-deserved Oscar.#GoneTooSoon#RIPGiannaBryantpic.twitter.com/ka9raxRYhm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 27, 2020