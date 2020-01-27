The Death of Kobe Bryant shocked the world yesterday, after the NBA legend tragically died in a helicopter accident alongside his 13-year old daughter and 7 other passengers. Friends and admirers of Kobe Bryant continue to pay tribute to the late basketball legend on social media.

On Sunday, January 26th, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, along with several other passengers, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Details are still being released at this time, but we do know that there were no survivors.

Following the terribly tragic news, Bryant's fans, friends and admirers have flocked to social media to share their condolences, as well as remember and pay tribute to Kobe Bryant's memory and impact in their lives. The former President of the United States Barack Obama offered his love and prayers to Bryant's family.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Fellow basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal shared pictures of himself and Bryant together, expressing his sorrow over the loss. Shaq and Bryant were teammates for years, both playing for the Lakers.

"There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman also shared a picture of himself with Bryant, along with a caption that paid wonderful tribute to the many facets of the basketball star.

"I'm heartbroken. Shocked. Husband, Father, Strategist, Philosopher-Poet, Warrior-Athlete, Filmmaker...your focus is magnetic, Kobe. My love goes out to you and your family."

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel as well shared a picture of himself with the sports legend, again offering his condolences over the loss of an NBA hero.

"Heavy heart today... to the family, please know how much he impacted all of our lives and will live on in our hearts. Sending the deepest of condolences to all involved. Our prayers... for the family of this true hero."

His fellow Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson shared a picture of Bryant with his daughter Gianna, simply captioning it "Love is forever", whilst director Robert Rodriguez posted a photo of himself with Kobe during the making of his short film Black Mamba.

"One of the biggest highlights of my career was directing Kobe in our Black Mamba short film. Superstar charisma and just the nicest person you could hope to meet. Legends are forever."

Bryant was 41 years old, and is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three daughters. The original report of Kobe Bryant's death came from TMZ.

