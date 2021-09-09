Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has just signed with IMG Models and has landed her first cover with the September issue of Teen Vogue. She's also heading off for her freshman year at the University of Southern California where she will be studying film. She boasts a whopping 2.7 million Instagram followers. She recently took to Instagram to share her excitement in modeling for Teen Vogue, captioning the post with, "September Cover!!! ????So beyond grateful!Thank you SO much @teenvogue ????"

The spread marks the aspiring model's first photo shoot and interview for a magazine. Natalia Bryant has her eyes on the prize and is focusing on succeeding in life, rather than chasing guys. "We've always been very busy ... I've always been close to my family. I don't want to remember high school as dating some guy that I'm most likely going to be hating next (year). No. No room for dating."

Natalia says she gets her love for films from her NBA all-star dad. She tells of a special night in particular when they attended a midnight showing of 2019's Rise of Skywalker. Driving back home, she insisted that they watch the entire franchise that night. "He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun." They didn't quite make it through the entire sprawl of movies. "I fell asleep during the first half of the (first) movie."

When asked if she was comfortable discussing her late father, she responds, "I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me." Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside seven others. She is focused on studying film, pursuing modeling, and helping her mom and sisters through their grief. "(For) my little sisters (we're) trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would."

She says she is grateful that her parents kept her grounded. "Growing up," says Natalia, "my parents made it as normal as possible. Thank God they did. It's not, 'Oh she's Natalia Bryant, she's Kobe Bryant's daughter.' A lot of times they saw me as 'She's just Nani.'"

When asked what her favorite sport is, she answers, skiing. "It's so relaxing, You go down the mountain, down different trails. I can't say that I haven't (crashed into trees). I'd be lying if I said I didn't. But it's just so relaxing to me. You get space ... you get to clear your mind, and you don't think about anything. You think about what you're doing in the moment. It's about being present. Which I love." This news arrives courtesy of Teen Vogue.