You know Krampus. But you don't know this. A terrifying new slay ride through the holiday season promises to bring one killer Christmas as it reveals the dark origins of a yule tide legend. Today, we have the very scary first look at Krampus Origins. And it's not even Halloween yet.

Krampus Origins features teen star Anna Harr in a prequel that is sure to freeze winter in absolute terror. Harr is known for her star turns in Bethany and Restoration. Joining at her side is Maria Olsen, who you'll remember from Paranormal Activity 3 and Percy Jackson. She'll next be seen in the revenge horror thriller I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu. This movie, which explores where Krampus came from, and how he got such a bad reputation, comes from writer and Krampus franchise producer Robert Conway.

It knows when you're sleeping, It knows when you're awake. It knows when you've been bad or good. But this ain't Santa Claus. Get ready for one blood-soaked Christmas morning. The terrifying backstory of the yuletide slaughterer comes to digital and DVD this winter with Krampus Origins, arriving November 6 from Uncork'd Entertainment.

The first World War rages on when a group of American soldiers find a mysterious artifact that can summon the ancient evil of the Krampus. After the men are killed in action, the artifact is sent to the commanding officers widow who is a teacher at a small-town orphanage. The orphans accidentally summon the Krampus and the teacher, and her pupils are forced to battle this ancient evil.

Joining Anna Harr and Maria Olsen in the cast is Dustin Leighton, who you might know from Exit to Hell. Krampus Origins is directed by Joseph Mbar from a script written by Robert Conway. Joseph Mbah also serves as his own cinematographer on the film. He made his directorial debut just last year with Genesis: Fall of the Crime Empire. He already has his next three films either completed or in post-production, with Expo, Battlefield 2025 and Invert.

Over this past decade, there have been a number of Krampus movies to hit theaters and go straight to VOD. 2015's Krampus may be the most well known, as it actually got a theatrical release. But the tale has continued in favorites such as Mother Krampus, Krampus: The Christmas Devil, Krampus: The Devil Returns, Krampus: The Reckoning, and Krampus Unleashed. The list goes on and on, and soon there may even be more Krampus schlock blocking the arteries of streaming then there are bad CGI Shark movies.

But if you're going to dive in, Krampus Origins may be the best place to start, as it gives a fresh and exciting perspective on how this Christmas legend came to be. You can check out the first trailer and poster for Krampus Origins direct from October Coast.