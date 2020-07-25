Bloody Disgusting has revealed that Spirit Halloween has a crazy addition to their lineup this year. They have paired with director Michael Dougherty to create a massive 7.5-foot Krampus animatronic, just in time for the holiday. While Halloween might as well be canceled this year, the animatronic could technically stay up all the way through the Christmas season, which is an added bonus for horror fans. You can pre-order your very own for only $349.99, and expect it to ship out on August 12th.

The Krampus animatronic is the perfect Halloween decoration for horror fans with its incredible detail. It looks like it was taken directly from the set in the provided images. It features "side to side motion, yellow light up LED eyes, and realistic chains with rattling sounds, and he's equipped with a terrifying howling sound." What more could you ask for in an animatronic? Spirit Halloween has really outdone themselves this time around as they continue to spread the Halloween cheer at a time when we could all use it.

Spirit Halloween announced late last month that they will continue to keep their 1,400 North American location open this year. "We heard you're crushed. Well, don't worry, the rumors aren't true. We are back and we got this covered. We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible & can't wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations. Come early & help make this year the best Halloween ever," said the company on social media. The stores are all taking on new safety protocols to make sure everybody has a pleasant experience when preparing for their Halloween festivities, which may have to be held off until next year.

The news comes as Universal has canceled Halloween Horror Nights this year. Both the Hollywood and Orlando theme parks are opting out of the fan-favorite event in order to help keep people safe. "Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe. Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place," said Universal in a statement. The Orlando theme park is currently open, while the Hollywood park remains closed.

With so much going on in the world, it doesn't look like a traditional Halloween will happen this year. However, that could all change, since everything seems go in different directions by the day. For now, Spirit Halloween is looking forward to raising everybody's spirits as we wait to see what October brings. Hopefully, we'll have some sort of normalcy by that point that will allow anyone to have their Krampus animatronic proudly displayed on the front porch. Bloody Disgusting was the first to report on the 7.5-foot Krampus animatronic from Spirit Halloween. You can check out some images below.