With a Kraven the Hunter movie in the works at Sony, digital artist BossLogic is pitching Aquaman star Jason Momoa as the titular Spider-Man villain with some rather convincing fan art. Released on social media, the artwork excellently sells Momoa in the role, picturing the popular movie star with the character's trademark scars, weaponry, and lion-themed vest. As noted in the Instagram caption, the new artwork has been revised from previously-made fan art imagining Momoa as Sabretooth, and it's managed to pull in over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours time. You can take a look at it below.

Originally appearing in the lore of Marvel's Spider-Man comic books, Kraven the Hunter was created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. A Soviet immigrant, Kraven sees himself as a big game hunter who seeks the ultimate prize of capturing Spider-Man to prove he is the greatest hunter in the world. In the comics, Kraven uses a special serum to gain super strength and slow down his aging process, often using his newfound abilities to hunt game using his bare hands rather than guns and other typical hunting weapons. Unlike other villains, Kraven also abides by a personal code of honor, always giving his prey a fair and fighting chance.

Kraven has since moved on from comic books to other mediums, appearing in many Marvel-based video games and animated series. Still, the character has yet to appear on the big screen, despite how many Spider-Man movies have already been made. He was previously supposed to appear in the third Amazing Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield, though the project was nixed before that could come to fruition. It has since been reported that a Kraven the Hunter movie is happening at Sony from screenwriter Richard Wenk, but its current status remains unclear and no actors have yet been officially cast.

Whether Jason Momoa gets the role or not, we can still count on seeing the Game of Thrones star back on the big screen in a new superhero movie soon enough. With the original Aquaman grossing over a billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales, Warner Bros. was quick to give the greenlight to the upcoming sequel. Set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022, the movie will bring back Momoa to star as the titular Justice League crimefighter. Amber Heard is also expected to reprise the role of Mera in the sequel, despite the popular petitions online to have her removed from the cast.

Until Kraven the Hunter gets here, Sony's Marvel Universe will continue to expand with other movies. Venom 2 is in the works with Tom Hardy as Venom and Woody Harrelson as Carnage, and Jared Leto also stars in an upcoming movie based on Morbius, the Living Vampire. Kraven might not be the first supervillain many comic fans will think of when it comes to giving another DC baddie their own solo movie, but a Momoa-led movie about the character would undoubtedly get people's attention. The fan art shown above comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.