Following reports that John Wick star and Hollywood good guy Keanu Reeves has been approached to lead Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, fans have taken to the internet to declare who they'd really like to see in the role: Karl Urban. Thanks to roles in the likes of Amazon's The Boys and Dredd, Urban has proven time and again that he can do the whole 'gruff anti-hero' schtick in his sleep, making him the perfect choice for Kraven in the eyes of many.
Of course, this is in no way a slight on Keanu Reeves, something which many Kraven the Hunter fans have been quick to point out, but honestly aren't there lots of other Marvel roles that Reeves would be better suited for?
"Isn't Keanu too nice to be Kraven?" wondered one fan, with another stating "Love Keanu but Karl Urban would be spot on as Kraven." another argues that Reeves is not hammy enough to really do the supervillain justice saying, "As much as I love Keanu Reeves, I'd rather someone more over the top to be Kraven the Hunter like Karl Urban or even Pedro Pascal."
Urban is no stranger to the comic book movie genre and has already appeared in the MCU as Skurge in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, something which some fans believe could be a problem should the Sony universe ever be folded into the Marvel one.
Really this wouldn't be too much of a problem, with several actors having appeared as different characters throughout the MCU. Judging by the reaction online, Kraven fans could not care less about Urban showing up as another Marvel character.
Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kraven the Hunter first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in 1964. Born Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven was raised in Russia during the time of the Russian Revolution. After finding employment in Kenya, Africa, Kraven began his career using the typical tools of the hunter, but over time developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff is given a herbal potion which enhances his strength, speed and senses, as well as extending his life. Eventually, Kraven tires of big game hunting and is drawn to Spider-Man, slowly becoming obsessed with being the man to catch the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler.
It's hard to argue that the role sounds tailormade for Urban, but should the Keanu Reeves Kraven rumors fall through, one user has a few ideas as to who would be best suited to fill the master hunter's boots.
Sony has tapped Triple Frontier director J C Chandor to helm a standalone Kraven the Hunter project, with The Equalizer writer Richard Wenk having signed on to pen the script. Wenk has assured fans that the movie will "adhere very closely to the lore" of the Sinister Six villain, describing him as a "very grounded character" who would eventually "come face to face with Spider-Man." Kraven the Hunter is set to join the likes of Venom and Morbius in the Sony Marvel universe. Of course, with the MCU opening the doors to the multiverse, who knows what might lie ahead...
Keanu Reeves' involvement in Kraven the Hunter was first reported by The Illuminerdi.