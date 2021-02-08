Keanu Reeves has reportedly been offered the starring role in Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter standalone movie. This could be a huge gain for Sony's Spider-Verse, but Reeves' name has been attached to Marvel projects in the past. Most recently, it was heavily rumored that the Bill & Ted Face the Music actor was going to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ Moon Knight series. It was later announced that Oscar Isaac will be taking on the role.

According to a new report, Sony and Keanu Reeves have been negotiating over Kraven the Hunter. Sources say that the studio has offered the title role to the actor and are waiting to hear back. Kraven is a classic Spider-Man villain and his involvement in the Spider-Verse is imminent. However, it is unclear who will be taking on the role to go up against Tom Holland's Peter Parker when the time comes. Adding confusion is the current production of Spider-Man 3, which appears to be throwing in just about every character from past franchise movies into the multiverse.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that they talk to Keanu Reeves frequently, though they have yet to work together. In 2019, Feige was asked about working with Reeves. "We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige laughed. "We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it." While Sony's Marvel properties are separate, this could be a way of seeing Reeves join in on the MCU fun through a deal between studios, like they did with Tom Holland.

Sony seems to be leading into a live-action Spider-Verse movie with all of the crazy rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3. Throwing Keanu Reeves into the mix would be huge, but that movie is already filming, so it seems like a safe bet for a later debut. As for whether or not Reeves ends up taking on the role of Kraven, that is really anybody's guess at the moment, though Marvel fans would likely love to see the actor take on the villain role.

J.C. Chandor was tapped to direct Kraven the Hunter back in August 2020. If Keanu Reeves does agree to star in the movie, he would be joining Tom Hardy and Jared Leto, who both have Marvel Sony projects in the can. Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Hardy, while Morbius stars Leto. In the end, it seems that Sony is getting closer to bringing Kraven to the big screen, as the Spider-Verse continues to grow. The Illuminerdi was the first to report on Keanu Reeves and Sony discussions for Kraven the Hunter. Hopefully an update will be provided in the near future as to whether or not it will happen.