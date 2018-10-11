It's not clear who out there was asking for a movie about the Spider-Man villain Kraven, but the fact of the matter is that we are getting one. This will be part of Sony's initiative to expand a separate set of films in an alternate Spider-Verse, separate to the films in the MCU. The screenplay for the film is currently being fleshed out by writer Richard Wenk (The Equalizer 2), who has big plans for the story. Although Kraven the Hunter will focus mainly on the titular Spidey foe, Richard Wenk has revealed in an interview about the film that Spider-Man himself is going to appear, teasing a battle between the two characters.

"It is in the Spider-Man universe. It's going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face to face with Spider-Man."

As noted, Kraven the Hunter will not be a part of the established MCU, which features Tom Holland as Spider-Man. If a version of the webslinger shows up in this film, it will likely be an alternate version of the character. Because the script is still being written, however, it's still possible for these plans to change, as Sony could still dictate for Wenk to go in another direction. As it stands now, however, we can count on Spidey showing up in the film, which comes as good news considering the superhero's absence in the recently-released Venom.

Although often seen in comic books, cartoons, and video games, Kraven the Hunter will be the first time the villain has ever appeared on the big screen. The character is not as well-established as Venom, and most casual filmgoers may not realize who exactly he is. An appearance from Spider-Man can only help the film, recognizing Kraven as a formidable foe to a popular Marvel superhero. For Spidey fans, it may seem more logical to use Kraven as the villain in an actual Spider-Man movie, but when we consider the recent release of Venom and solo films about Mysterio and the Joker in the works, it won't seem too out of place by the time it's released.

Wenk goes on to add that the 1987 comic Kraven's Last Hunt is serving as a big inspiration for the script. In that story, Kraven manages to actually defeat Spider-Man, then wearing the webslinger's red-and-blue costume to prove himself to be the better vigilante. It's still being discussed if Kraven the Hunter will include this story, or if it will be setting up that plot to happen in a sequel instead. Envisioning two films at this early stage seems a bit ambitious, but we'll ultimately just have to wait to see what happens.

Despite some bad reviews plaguing Venom prior to its release, the non-Spidey film wound up over-performing at the box office. This is a good sign moving forward for the other planned solo films about various supervillains, and it makes you wonder who else will be getting their own movies next. This information comes to us from CinemaBlend.