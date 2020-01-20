Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in new fan art from BossLogic. Though the character has never been featured in any live-action movies before, he has his own Kraven the Hunter movie in the works and is also rumored to appear in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie. This has reignited fan discussions online with many calling for Morgan to be cast as Kraven, and the fan casting is once again making the rounds on social media as support for the idea continues to grow.

Observing the popularity of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Kraven fan casting, BossLogic has taken to Instagram to deliver some new fan art imagining how the Walking Dead star might look in the role. Presented as a parody poster of the Disney Channel series That's So Raven, Morgan is depicted as Kraven for a spoof called That's So Kraven, with the caption reading, "Coming soon to [Disney+]." Though BossLogic is clearly having some fun with this particular fan art by making it a Disney parody, the image still gives us a pretty good look at how Morgan might appear as a live-action Kraven. You can take a look at the fan art below.

Though Kraven hasn't made his way onto the big screen yet, it hasn't been for a lack of trying from various filmmakers. His trademark spear appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2's post-credit scene, but the franchise was rebooted before Kraven could appear in the planned sequel. Director Ryan Coogler has also said Kraven almost appeared in Black Panther. Additionally, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts has said he "would love" to bring in Kraven for his third Spidey movie with Tom Holland, and there's a lot of speculation that he will in fact be featured as the web-slinger's next big screen villain.

Sony is planning a Kraven the Hunter movie as a part of their Marvel Universe, which also includes Venom and the upcoming Morbius. According to screenwriter Richard Wenk, the story will follow Kraven hunting Spider-Man, using the comic book Kraven's Last Hunt as its source of inspiration. Unfortunately, there have been no recent updates on the project, and the current status of the movie is unclear. If the rumors are true and Kraven is featured prominently in Watts' next Spider-Man movie, this could lead to Kraven's solo movie getting scrapped.

Of course, Morgan is best known for playing Negan, one of the most dastardly characters from the AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead. Time will tell if Morgan will appear in Kraven the Hunter or any other Spider-Man movies, but his Walking Dead shooting schedule may prove to be an obstacle with his potential casting. In any case, let's hope we see Morgan make his way to either the MCU or Sony's Marvel Universe someday soon in one way or another. The fan art of Morgan as Kraven the Hunter shown above comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.