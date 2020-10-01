Kris Jenner is vehemently denying allegations of sexual harassment by her former security guard. Marc McWilliams, who works for David Shield Security, claims that Jenner "embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature." McWilliams was fired in 2018. He is suing Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and David Shield Security for unspecified damages.

Martin Singer, Kris Jenner's attorney, says that the sexual harassment allegations have no merit. "His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him," says Singer in the legal documents. The attorney goes on to accuse Marc McWilliams of wrongdoing, which resulted in his firing. You can read a portion of the legal document below.

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later... Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

Marc McWilliams says the sexual harassment started back in 2017 when he was hired by Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. McWilliams claims that Jenner made sexual comments about his appearance and asked about his "sexual activities." The court documents read: "Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis."

Marc McWilliams also claims that he made complaints to the Human Resources department at David Shield Security in regard to Kris Jenner's alleged sexual harassment. He goes on to claim that they took no action. The security guard also says that he told Jenner that "such misconduct was unwelcome" and requested that she "cease and desist any such further misconduct." However, Jenner reportedly did not, and "ignored all such requests." The court filing continue and allege that Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and David Shield Security, "began a campaign of harassment, intimidation and further torment."

In retaliation, Kris Jenner reportedly started making "false disciplinary excuses such as tardiness," along with "false claims of 'poor attitude.'" Marc McWilliams also alleges that the incidents started to get him teased by co-workers, who allegedly made "suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist and otherwise discriminatory comments." He goes on to claim that his hours were greatly reduced until he was finally fired in 2018. Jenner and the Kardashian family claim that none of what McWilliams has to say is true and claim they can prove it. People was one of the first outlets to report on the Kris Jenner sexual harassment allegations.