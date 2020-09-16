Kristen Bell says she walked in on her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer during their Zoom school sessions. Elementary school, like nearly all other schools at the moment, is a little unorthodox. School classes are being held remotely, which provides a special challenge for all parties involved, though Bell's daughters seem to have found a decent way of coping with said challenges. Their father, actor Dax Shepard, is not shy about his past problems with alcohol and he likes to enjoy cold non-alcoholic beers at the house from time to time.

Apparently, the Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, have grown accustomed to the taste of the popular non-alcoholic beer brand O'Doul's over the years. Bell decided to set the record straight about the Zoom school beers before it started to spread. "I'm going to get a lot of flak for this, and let me start by saying I don't care... You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent, I don't care," Bell stated. "I'm a great parent, I think. My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night, and my daughters often ask for O'Doul's."

With Zoom school, Lincoln and Delta are allowed breaks to get snacks and to "jump around," says Kristen Bell. Trying to keep elementary school-aged children paying attention to a computer screen for hours probably isn't the easiest thing to do, which is why they get frequent breaks. However, one particular break did not go as planned. Bell explains.

"I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms. They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

When it comes down to it, Kristen Bell really doesn't think there is anything wrong with her daughters enjoying a non-alcoholic beer. "If anything, it opens up the discussion for why daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer," she added. "Because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking's not always safe." In the United States, you have to be 21-years of age or older to purchase non-alcoholic beers like O'Doul's, which has trace amounts of alcohol in it.

Kristen Bell went on to explain how her and Dax Shepard's daughters got into drinking O'Doul's. When they had their first daughter, the couple would take walks around the neighborhood, and Shepard would put her in the Babybjörn. "We'd walk around the neighborhood and he'd pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth," Bell says. She went on to add that it's become "a sentimental thing" for their kids. "It makes them feel close to their dad." Whatever the case may be, the Zoom classmates and teachers probably aren't used to seeing people drink out of beer bottles at 9:30am, even if there's no alcohol in it. The interview with Bell was originally conducted by the Carla Hall Podcast.