The RiffTrax's Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett are set to take on the thrilling, swashbuckling space opera and cult-classic Krull for two special nights in August. Presented by Fathom Events and Rifftrax, "RiffTrax Live: Krull" will come to 600+ movie theaters nationwide live on Thursday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT/ 7:00 p.m. MT/ 8:00 p.m. PT, with an encore presentation on Saturday, August 25 at 12:55 p.m. (local time).

Travel to the magical planet Krull, where people travel freely through time and space, and yet everything is still lit with torches. Here Princess Lyssa and Prince Corwyn plan to marry and rule the land. But wait! The fair kingdom is invaded by a beast, appropriately named The Beast, and his army of Slayers, who slay a LOT.

Princess Lyssa is kidnapped and it's up to Corwyn to rescue her. Naturally he assembles a rag-tag band of misfits to help him. A wizard! A cyclops! Another wizard! A Robbie Coltrane and a Liam Neeson! Will Corwyn save his Princess from the clutches of dark magic? Probably! And he'll do it with the help of his magical throwing toy, the Glaive.

The men of RiffTrax are back to take a glaive* to the early-80s sci-fi cult classic Krull with "RiffTrax Live: Krull" this August. Siskel and Ebert called Krull "one of the most boring, nonsensical, illogical fantasies in a long time," which makes the film prime fodder for RiffTrax's Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett's (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) live lampooning.

From the sky will come the Black Fortress. From the Fortress will come the Slayers to devour the planet of Krull. Then shall a girl of ancient name become queen... She shall choose a king... And, together they shall rule the planet. And, their son shall rule the galaxy! Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt say this.

"Mike, Kevin and Bill continue to bring the laughs and we'll continue bringing them back to the big screen!. We're proud to announce their return this August with another sci-fi cult classic that is sure to have audiences entertained."

Michael J. Nelson offers this.

"I'm a card-carrying member of the American Glaive Appreciator Society, so I'm very excited to get to riff 'Krull.' Who knew that Liam Neeon's particular set of skills also included 'wearing a filthy jerkin' and 'appearing unconvinced by the special effects.'"

"RiffTrax Live: Krull" is the 27th original title event broadcast to movie theaters since Fathom Events and RiffTrax began their partnership in 2009.

