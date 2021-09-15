Krysten Ritter is keeping her fingers crossed for the return of Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For three seasons on Netflix, Ritter led the Marvel series along with appearing in the role in the crossover miniseries The Defenders. Jessica Jones was officially canceled by Netflix in 2019 with the third season bowing months later, and Ritter has not been seen in the role since.

Officially, there hasn't been any indication that Krysten Ritter will return to the role at some point in the future. It does seem possible, as the Marvel shows on Netflix have been thus far treated as canon to the MCU. Speaking about the idea in a new interview with ScreenRant, Ritter made it very clear that she's on board to play Jessica again if the opportunity comes along, noting how much fun she had with the role when filming the Netflix series.

"I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a badass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of. So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash."

Also on Netflix, Charlie Cox led three seasons of his own connected series Daredevil. There are heavy rumors of Cox reprising the role for the upcoming movie sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, although this hasn't been officially confirmed. Vincent D'Onofrio has also teased reprising his Daredevil role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In other words, characters from Netflix's "DefendersVerse" may soon be popping up in the MCU, and if that's the case, Ritter's return as Jessica Jones becomes much more likely.

Melissa Rosenberg created Jessica Jones, which was based on the comic book character created by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos. The series followed Ritter as a former superhero with super strength and other special abilities after she opens her own private detective agency. Luke Cage star Mike Colter was also featured as were Rachael Taylor, Wil Traval, Erin Moriarty, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss, David Tennant, and J. R. Ramirez.

"I have to tell you, I feel incredibly proud of what was done," Rosenberg previously said of the final season. "It was a complete story and arc for our character. So that it ended was really right I think. It was serendipitous in a way."

Seeing the writing on the wall before the show was officially canceled, Rosenberg added: "Initially, we entered the season with the anticipation potentially to get another season. Always leave the doors open so you can have stories the next season I say, but about midway through, I realized that this would actually be my last season. I was sure that I wanted to move onto my deal over at Warner Bros. So, then it became a discussion of how do I want to leave it?"

It remains to be seen if Ritter will ever be back in the MCU. If the Daredevil characters pop up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye as rumored, that will be a good start in getting her there. You can watch all three seasons of Jessica Jones on Netflix.

