Kumail Nanjiani got ripped and in tremendous superhero shape for his role in Marvel's Eternals. The comedian and actor is celebrating by recreating some of his favorite action movies in a series of new photos. Nanjiani has channeled Top Gun, Die Hard and even another Marvel hero in the images, which showcase a stunning transformation.

The 41-year-old actor, who plays Kingo in Eternals, previously revealed his new jacked look on Instagram. These photos were taken for the latest issue of Men's Health, which sees Kumail Nanjiani grace the cover. Taking to Twitter, Nanjiani shared the photos and the story, while saying the following.

"I got to be on the cover of Men's Health and recreate scenes from some of my favorite action movies."

The photos see Kumail Nanjiani putting himself in the famed beach volleyball scene from Top Gun, as he makes a case for why he should have been cast in Top Gun: Maverick. There's also a recreation of the famous shot from Die Hard which features Nanjiani as Bruce Willis' John McClane crawling through an air duct. We also see the actor jumping rope as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho. It's all surprisingly spot-on.

Undoubtedly the most shocking of these photos is Nanjiani as Wolverine, as he channels Hugh Jackman in a truly stunning image. With claws out and massive sideburns, not to mention an impressive six-pack, it seems Marvel may have missed the boat by not casting him as the MCU's version of the fan-favorite mutant. But Nanjiani will be part of a new franchise, Eternals, and the actor fought hard to become a superhero.

"It was a pipe dream. But I was very strategic about it... I was like, 'I don't want to be just part of a Marvel movie; I want to be a Marvel superhero.'"

Previously, Kumail Nanjiani, who is known for his roles in Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, had auditioned for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and had been offered smaller roles in comic book movies, but he wanted to be a superhero. And he trained extra hard to look like one that could go toe-to-toe with Captain America. As for how he'll portray Kingo? He's taking inspiration from Die Hard.

"That movie's life-or-death, and Eternals is life-or-death, too. I was like, 'How can a character crack wise but still have tension, and not make it feel like you're making fun of the whole thing?'"

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Eternals represents something new for Marvel, as it's a property not many outside of hardcore comic book readers are familiar with, but it promises to be a galaxy-traversing epic with an A-list cast that also includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kit Harrington. Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 6. Be sure to check out the photos from Men's Health for yourself.

