Hugh Jackman thinks Kumail Nanjiani's Wolverine transformation is "so cool." Nanjiani recently had to get into superhero shape for Marvel's Eternals movie. While the actor wasn't out of shape before, he was far from being in Marvel Cinematic Universe shape. So, he went down the brutal training regime that so many MCU stars have done over the years and transformed his body, which he proudly displayed on social media. Since then, the Silicon Valley star has gotten a lot of attention for his body transformation.

In a new magazine spread, Kumail Nanjiani took on different macho movie roles for the photoshoot. One of the characters he magically transformed into was Hugh Jackman's version of Wolverine. It's a great photo and Nanjiani has a good Weapon X stance. In a new interview, Jackman was shown the image and asked about it.

"Wow! That really looks like the set. That is so cool." Hugh Jackman then added, "If you've done all that work, get your shirt off!" Nanjiani did all of the work and should be proud of the way he looks, just like Jackman was when he played the character.

When Kumail Nanjiani first shared his shirtless selfie he said, "I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before." The actor was able to use Marvel Studios' trainers, which are the best that money can buy and then he had to put the work in, which was far from easy. Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years and admits that it was pretty brutal at times. "There were times when I would literally eat with the mindset of working out. 'One more mouthful, one more, come on, come on, you've got to finish this meal," Jackman says, reflecting on his days as the character.

Kumail Nanjiani used to hate having to drive to his gym, but he was recently able to eat his first brownie in over a year and appreciates what the routine has done to his body and his mind. "Today, I drove to that gym, and five minutes into my workout, my mood brightened. I love it." Working out can have that kind of effect on people and Nanjiani has a new way of life, thanks for joining the Eternals cast.

A lot has changed for Kumail Nanjiani and Eternals isn't even in theaters yet. However, the world will get to see the actor in his first MCU role at the end of the year, as long as everything goes according to plan. The world of entertainment is up in the air at the moment and there are no guarantees, but things should be straightened out by then. As for Nanjiani, he'll have to start doing his workout routine at home while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to fade out. The interview with Hugh Jackman was originally conducted with Fox News.