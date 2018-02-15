Bloom announced today that Golden Globe Winner Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator, The Expendables) will join Academy Award Nominee Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class, Alien: Covenant, Steve Jobs) and David Hasselhoff (Baywatch, Knight Rider) in David Sandberg's action-comedy Kung Fury, which Sandberg will also star in and produce under his Laser Unicorns' banner, alongside Fassbender. David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, following their enormous success with IT, which grossed over $700 million worldwide, becoming the largest grossing horror film of all time as of last year. Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns.

Endeavor Content and CAA will handle North American sales. Bloom is handling international sales and introduced the film to buyers at the EFM earlier this week. The original short film Kung Fury, which Hasselhoff also starred in, was a Kickstarter record-breaking success and was selected for Cannes Directors Fortnight and has gained over 40 million views worldwide. The feature, which will be a sequel to the original short, is lensing this summer.

It's 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. Kung Fury's Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of a Thundercop causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer's quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel space and time itself to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Golden Globe Winning actor known for roles in franchises including Terminator and The Expendables. He will next star in the new Terminator film from director Tim Miller for Paramount Pictures and most recently can be seen starring in Killing Gunther directed by Taran Killam. Schwarzenegger is represented by CAA.

Bloom's diversified slate includes: Scott Cooper's Hostiles which is currently in theaters and starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi; Bill Holderman's Book Club starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen which Paramount Pictures will release; Paul Weitz's Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore; Jake Scott's The Burning Woman, starring Christina Hendricks and Sienna Miller; Zhang Yimou's Shadow; Matthew Heineman's A Private War starring Rosamund Pike; S. Craig Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn which will be released by Lionsgate; Strangers: Prey at Night from Johnannes Roberts; Andrea Di Stefano's Three Seconds, starring Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, and Clive Owen; and Victor Levin's Destination Wedding starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

Bloom recently entered into a first-look deal with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross' Crazyrose banner, where they will partner on film, TV and documentaries. This deal gives Bloom a strategic film & TV partner to enter into the original content and production space. In Berlin, Bloom will also be selling Yuval Adler's The Operative and Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation.