Bloom announced today that Academy Award Nominee Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class, Alien: Covenant, Steve Jobs) will star in David Sandberg's action-comedy Kung Fury, which Sandberg will also star in and produce under his Laser Unicorns' banner, alongside Fassbender. David Hasselhoff (Baywatch, Knight Rider) will also join the cast following his role in the original short film Kung Fury, which was a Kickstarter record-breaking success, was selected for Cannes Directors Fortnight and has gained over 40 million views worldwide. The feature, which will be a sequel to the original short, is lensing this summer.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, following their enormous success with IT, which grossed over $700 million worldwide, becoming the largest grossing horror film of all time as of last year. Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns. Bloom will handle international sales and introduce the film to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival. Endeavor Content and CAA will handle North American sales.

It's 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. Kung Fury's Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of a Thundercop causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer's quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel space and time itself to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Fassbender is a two-time Academy Award Nominee for his roles in Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs alongside Kate Winslet and Steve McQueen's critically acclaimed 12 Years a Slave. He can most recently be seen in Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant for Twentieth Century Fox. Hasselhoff is best known for playing Mitch Buchannon on NBC's Baywatch and for his lead role on the Primetime Emmy Nominated series Knight Rider.

Fassbender is represented by CAA and Troika. Hasselhoff is represented by ICM Partners. Sandberg is represented by WME and Voyage and attorney Alan Sacks at Frankfurt Kurnit. Katzsmith is represented by WME. Bloom's diversified slate includes: Scott Cooper's Hostiles which is currently in theaters and starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi; Bill Holderman's Book Club starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen which Paramount Pictures will release; Paul Weitz's Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore; Jake Scott's The Burning Woman, starring Christina Hendricks and Sienna Miller; Zhang Yimou's Shadow; Matthew Heineman's A Private War starring Rosamund Pike; S. Craig Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn which will be released by Lionsgate; Strangers: Prey at Night from Johnannes Roberts; Andrea Di Stefano's Three Seconds, starring Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, and Clive Owen; and Victor Levin's Destination Wedding starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

Bloom recently entered into a first-look deal with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross' Crazyrose banner, where they will partner on film, TV and documentaries. This deal gives Bloom a strategic film & TV partner to enter into the original content and production space. In Berlin, Bloom will also be selling Yuval Adler's The Operative and Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation.