It's Kurt Russell's 70th birthday, marking a cause for celebration for fans of the veteran actor all across the globe. With a variety of memorable performances over the past several decades, we've seen a lot from Russell over the years, leaving many options for titles to choose from as their favorite roles from the actor. In honor of his birthday, many fans are highlighting some of these roles while paying tribute to the performer himself on his very special day.

"Happy birthday to one of my favorite actors of all time. Kurt Russell movies all damn day. Happy 70th big guy," one fan said on Twitter, knowing just how to celebrate the day.

"Wishing one of the best we have.....KURT RUSSELL, a very HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY today!" tweets another fan.

Slasher Trash on Twitter tweeted four images of Russell in character and wrote: "Happy 70th Birthday to ultimate badass and film legend, Kurt Russell! Kurt has starred in several of my all time favourite films and is one of my old school heroes. Kurt, I salute you, sir."

"Today we celebrated the greatest icon [ever] to be associated with a Snake. Happy Birthday Kurt Russell," reads another tweet.

Another fan also took the opportunity to celebrate Russell's 70th birthday along with the 50th anniversary of the Disney comedy movie The Barefoot Executive, which starred Russell in a lead role and just happened to be released on the actor's 20th birthday.

As a child actor, Russell made his movie debut in the 1963 comedy It Happened at the World's Fair as a young boy who kicks star Elvis Presley on the shin. Oddly enough, Russell would play the famous singer years later in John Carpenter's TV biopic Elvis with a performance that earned him an Emmy Award nomination; he also had a cameo in Forrest Gump as the voice of Elvis.

Of course, Mr. Presley was just one of many performances fans have enjoyed from Russell over the years. He had frequently worked with Elvis helmer John Carpenter on several other projects, like Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, Escape from New York, and its sequel Escape from L.A.. Recently, Carpenter said he'd love to work with Russell once again if given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Russell's other most famous roles include parts in Backdraft, Tango & Cash, Tombstone, The Hateful Eight, Breakdown, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. More recently, he starred as Santa Claus alongside real-life wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in the holiday movies The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix. Russell has teased that Santa might just be the very last character he'll ever play before retirement.

With Russell turning 70, it's the perfect occasion to watch one of his movies... if not three or four, with so many great ones to choose from. Whatever he's doing today to celebrate, let's hope this birthday is one of the best he's ever had. Happy birthday, Kurt Russell!

