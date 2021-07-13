Former That's So Raven and Corey in the House star Kyle Massey is wanted by police after missing a second arraignment appearance on Monday for the felony charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes."Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest," a representative for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office states.

The 29-year-old ex-Disney star's lawyer told TMZ that they have reached out to the court several times but have not gotten a response. Attorney Lee Hutton told the outlet he is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court," claiming Massey had not been served.

In response to those statements, a King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office rep responded, "There's no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

"The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received," the rep continues. "It is also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today's new arraignment date."

He adds, "It is possible that Mr. Massey's attorney is calling the wrong office." This is Massey's second missed arraignment, with the previous one set for late June.

In 2019, Massey was accused and sued by a 13-year-old girl for allegedly sending explicit text messages, images, and videos to her phone via Snapchat. Though the case was initially dismissed, the felony charge, filed in King County on June 14, stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit.

The plaintiff alleges she met Massey at Universal Studios when she was 4 years old and maintained contact because she was interested in pursuing a career in entertainment. She said she contacted Massey in November 2018 about auditioning for a role in a reboot of Cory in the House, and in further conversations, he was told she was in eighth grade.

Massey then allegedly sent her pornographic images and videos between December 2018 and January 2019, according to a recent court filing. Days after the lawsuit against him was filed in 2019, Massey denied the allegations or knowing she was underage, claiming he was being extorted.

"No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," Massey said in a statement via his attorney. "In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth. I have retained attorney Lee A. Hutton to guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless."

The actor's attorney, Lee A. Hutton, issued a following statement stating,"It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal."