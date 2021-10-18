Let's just be clear from the start, there are certain lines that you never think you will ever write, and what I am about to write is certainly sunning itself on the top deck of that ship. With Halloween fast approaching, there are many people getting in the spirit of the season and Kylie Jenner is joining the fun by releasing a Nightmare on Elm Street inspired cosmetics collection from Kylie Cosmetics. Take a moment to read that as many times as you need to.

KYLIE X A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 🔪🩸 Checkout the collection reveal on @kyliejenner’s IG stories! Launching 10.12 on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5pic.twitter.com/OxeTTFCc0H — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) October 5, 2021

The Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street collection will be launched next week on October 12th and goes live from 3pm PST on the KylieCosmetics.com website. It has to be said that whether you like the make-up range or not, or will use it or not, there is something about this ultimate Freddy fan curio that just makes you want to buy it just because it exists, and because the design of the packaging alone is unexpectedly inspired and certainly something to talk about.

4 days until KYLIE x NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 🩸10.12 on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5pic.twitter.com/5faThmfDOk — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) October 8, 2021

The collection itself contains a pressed powder palette with twelve different shades all inspired by Freddy, as well as a lip lacquer set, limited edition s-lashes and a cheek jelly stain. The individual items all feature artwork containing the dream stalker himself or things that allude to him, such as knife slashes or the burned look of his face, which makes up the internal design of the box containing all of these pieces. The outside of the box gives the appearance of an old VHS tape complete with effective blood spatters across it, making the who thing a very surprising piece to come from the young entrepreneur. Of course though, Halloween is big business, so why not try something new and innovative to become a part of it.

5 days until KYLIE x NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 🔪 @kyliejenner wearing ONLY A DREAM lip lacquer, kylashes, lip and cheek jelly stain on the cheeks, and pressed powder palette!🩸10.12 ⁠ pic.twitter.com/5NUqd5Jo6F — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) October 7, 2021

Jenner herself also appeared in some promotional shots for the product, wearing a bodysuit styles in the way of Freddy Krueger's face, while she wore silver false nails on her hand in reference to the horror icon's weapon of choice: his glove. The build up to the release started earlier this week, when Jenner posted a teasing video on her Kylie Cosmetics Twitter page asking if her fans could guess who the Halloween collaboration was going to be with, while she appeared in a short video where she was doused in fake blood. Later the same day, the Nightmare on Elm Street connection was revealed, and the account has shared numerous videos since showing off the products themselves in more detail.

can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween? 👀 collection reveal coming today 🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/YO1CP6JhSL — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) October 5, 2021

When it comes to horror brands, there are fewer that are more iconic than Wes Craven's 1984 movie, with the villainous Freddy Kruger immediately being taken to the hearts of horror lovers everywhere. After numerous sequels, novels, games and a so-so reboot, Kruger has continued to be one of the best known movie villains throughout the last three decades. While there are currently no plans for any new movies in the franchise, Robert Englund revived the character to appear in an episode of The Goldbergs, which was lapped up by fans who have been without their knife-handed demon for too long. You can order Kylie Jenner's new set from her website at KylieCosmetics.com from October 12th.