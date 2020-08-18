We have a potentially juicy Star Wars rumor that will be of particular interest to those who want to see more of Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren. The character, played by Adam Driver, was the main villain, or perhaps even a co-protagonist, from a certain point of view, of Disney's sequel trilogy. But his story wrapped up in The Rise of Skywalker. However, should this rumor prove to be true, we may be getting some more background information on Kylo in the future.

Again, the word rumor cannot be stressed enough here for the time being. This should not be taken as gospel until further confirmation is provided. That said, for the sake of discussion, a new report from the folks behind the Kessel Run Transmissions podcast suggests that Lucasfilm is in the very early stages of a Kylo Ren movie or TV series. Taking to Twitter, here is what was said about it.

"We've heard Ben Solo is a character Lucasfilm wants to further develop. We don't know if this is a series or movie, but it's definitely being worked on. We also don't know if this is pre TFA or post TROS, but if I were to guess I'd say pre TFA. Again, this is in early development."

There is a lot of if, and or but that can be extrapolated from that statement, even if we are to assume it is true. Lucasfilm might like the idea of a Ben Solo Disney+ series, for example, but can they get the pieces in place to make it happen? Case in point, a follow-up tweet cast doubt on Adam Driver's involvement.

"We've also heard nothing about Adam Driver being attached to the project which leads me to believe this could be animated or a young Ben Solo featured in a live action series. The big thing here is LFL is very aware of Ben's popularity and they do want to continue his story in some form. This is the other sequel trilogy character that we've been hearing about for months."

Indeed, Kylo Ren is tremendously popular. That said, Adam Driver, as well as Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, all seemed quite ready to move on following The Rise of Skywalker. Driver is a very in-demand actor and it's unlikely he would want to go right back to a galaxy far, far away. If ever again. As such, an animated project would make sense. Or cast a much younger actor to look at Ben's early life before becoming Snoke's right-hand tool of the Sith.

What we know for sure is that the success of The Mandalorian opened a new door for the future of Star Wars. TV can be a much larger part of the franchise's future. It will allow for different types of projects that might not otherwise work on the big screen. This would certainly seem to fit the bill. You can check out the original posts from Corey Van Dyke's Twitter.

